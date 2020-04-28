Daily horoscope for April 28, 2020

A business idea you have in mind is worth developing further. It may not be possible to put this concept into motion today, but you can still put the first pieces of the puzzle in place. It might be best to keep your idea a secret right now, though. This will give you an edge on the competition. Use this time to find investors, gather resources, and do some research. If you start to feel uncertain as you dig deeper into this process, look for a mentor who can help with any skills or information you still need to acquire.