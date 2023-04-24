Daily horoscope for April 24, 2023

General Daily Insight for April 24, 2023

We have to hold onto the bright side as much as possible. The emotional Moon works with expansive Jupiter, increasing joy and adding a dose of luck. Unfortunately, once the Moon squares confusing Neptune at 8:15 am EDT, we might lose sight of our earlier optimism. Luna looks for comfort as she enters her home sign of Cancer. That said, she also struggles with deep Pluto, making things seem worse or more intense than they really are. Don't let fears block out the blessings.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Disappointments can shake your current footing. You may have started out with verve and energy, wanting to show up as your best self, but setbacks may zap your confidence and leave you wondering if you did something wrong. It's probably not your fault, but you might still blame yourself for not making it to where you were trying to go. Try not to take these setbacks personally! Just recharge your energy back at the drawing board as you make up new plans for tomorrow.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your intuition made you feel secure, but other people might get in the way of this today. You've got dreams that you're pursuing, but right when you feel like you are prepared for success, someone or a group of people appear to undermine your confidence. These people may be your competitors, your superiors, or even your advisors. This can make you spiral about losing your voice, but say what you need to say anyways! You'll have more chances to prove yourself in the future.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Friendly hype could seem helpful, but be wary of unrealistic praise from pals. You might have felt much more confident in yourself when your friends were filling you with positivity, but they may have unintentionally been yes-people. An authority figure in your life can bring you back down to earth in a blunt way, and while it may hurt your confidence, try to hear their concerns without emotions clouding the truth. You can't improve without knowing what areas need improvement, so hear them out.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

An accomplishment may invite confusion regarding your future. You might have recently performed an impressive task or received an award for something that you did, and while that's encouraging at the time, you may feel lost now that it's over. It was potentially easier to feel purposeful with a set goal, and once that's been conquered, you may be anxious about figuring out where you should go next. Don't get trapped worrying about the future -- appreciate this time and be present.

Leo

July 23-August 22

The unknown is not as scary as you might think. You may have recently learned more about where you stand compared to a new group of people in your life, and the differences between you could seem like a scary rift that's impossible to cross. You may feel as if you're isolated or unable to connect with them quickly, perhaps struggling to find common ground. Be as patient as possible. Not every friendship happens overnight, and they're probably more complex than whatever's visible now.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Sharing something that was previously hidden can have unintended consequences. You may have expressed yourself in a way that others weren't expecting, and instead of support or encouragement, you might be met with discouraging attitudes. They likely just don't understand where you're coming from, but regardless, it can be hurtful to not receive the support you expected. It's possible that they just weren't the right audience for what you had to say -- or you might have to prove them wrong with your success!

Libra

September 23-October 22

A single boo might be louder than many cheers today. Someone in your midst may be a hidden enemy or unsupportive of your goals, seeking to rain on your parade. You probably have tons of people on your side, but it can still be hard to hear their encouragement over loud negativity from one source. Falling into insecurity and shrinking into the shadows could tempt you, but standing proud will be better in the long run. Don't give the haters any satisfaction!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A personal accomplishment of yours might be seen as trivial by others. When you reach a milestone that you want to celebrate for yourself, but the people around you don't see the hard work that's gone into the accomplishment, disappointment is valid. That said, feeling ashamed of your former pride afterward isn't the right way to go. It was a success for you, and their bad attitudes shouldn't make it any less important! Keep going, for yourself and how it makes you feel inside.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Someone may mock you for having fun. It's possible that you'll be enjoying yourself without thinking about the way you looked to others, and then get subsequently met with jokes and embarrassment after your actions are pointed out by someone else. People who react like this are looking to take the focus off of themselves and their own insecurities, and they likely wish that they could be themselves so freely, even if they say otherwise. Keep shining your light and having fun regardless!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your comfort zone might have you feeling less interesting. Spending time in your routine allows you to have consistency and stability in your life, but a new acquaintance with a more daring lifestyle may make you worry that you're boring. It's all about perspective! While you're wishing that you were more exciting or spontaneous, the other person may wish that they had the foundation that you do. The grass always looks greener on the other side, so find ways to appreciate what you have.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your routine -- or lack thereof -- might seem off-the-wall compared to someone else. Perhaps your positive, creative mindset had you ready to take a more spontaneous route today, when someone that you meet pipes up with words that make your freedom feel off-kilter or unstable. It's okay to enjoy a more freeform approach to life without a set routine! We all have different wants and needs, and you don't need to compare yourself to others. Feel free to live outside of the box.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Experiencing recent personal growth doesn't mean that you'll stop receiving criticism. A family member or someone that you live with may believe that you're not living up to your full potential, and might be telling you so, pushing you to want to hide your hobbies and interests to seem more productive or respectable. They might not understand your motivations, and while their methods could be motivating for them, they're clearly not for you! It's okay to politely let them know that their advice isn't needed.

