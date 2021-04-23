Daily horoscope for April 23, 2021

General Daily Insight for April 23, 2021
Our emotions pack a punch when aggressive Mars enters sensitive Cancer at 7:49 am EDT. We can find ourselves easily offended and ready to react to any provocation, real or imagined. The Moon’s opposition to unrealistic Neptune tonight may supply plenty of imagined provocations, as we have trouble sorting out the truth from our perceptions. However, the Moon also makes a harmonious connection to sensuous Venus, so connecting with the physical world may help us stay grounded in reality.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You'll find more fulfillment in your routine work today because you can see how it serves a larger, even spiritual purpose. Spiritual does not have to mean penniless, however, as you may also be financially rewarded for your labor. This is not a reflection of whether you are objectively better or worse than anyone else, so you don’t need to feel guilty about receiving it. You may choose to use your increased resources to support sacred ends further, perhaps through giving to charity.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You look and feel good today, and your social media self might look even better. Projecting an idealized version of yourself online is generally harmless, as long as you know what you are doing and keep it in perspective. If someone pushes back on you there, however, don’t get aggressive in response. You are better off without the turmoil of a real fight over something you know is a little bit fake. Withdraw from the conflict as peacefully as you can.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You might be tempted to idealize an authority figure today. It is fine to appreciate the good they have done, but try to focus on the facts of their life instead of mixing your admiration for them with your own personal desire to be taken care of and led. Putting someone on an unrealistic pedestal will only lead to disappointment later. The best way to honor your hero is to take action in support of your values yourself.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You are able to stand up for yourself more than usual, but you might find communicating clearly to be a challenge. Maybe it’s okay to be a little vague, though. Think of all the viral memes that spread online because they achieve emotional resonance with what a lot of people are feeling, even if they are light on facts. Today, your strength is grasping the spirit of the moment in this way -- you can work out the details later.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You may feel overwhelmed today by a situation that has become confusing regarding some shared resources. You could be tempted to take action on your own behind the back of the other person involved, but you would be better off directly asking them to agree to consult an outside authority figure together. The two of you may have been trying to work this out amongst yourselves out of embarrassment or fear of punishment, but another perspective will clarify things quickly and more kindly than you expect.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You may have an idealized view of another person in your life who seems intellectual or cultured. Even if this is an accurate assessment of them, you might want to be like who you imagine they are more than you want to actually get to know them as a human. While your connection with them can help you develop your own capacity for the qualities you envy, the relationship will last longer if you can separate your fantasies about them from who they really are.
Libra
September 23-October 22
An absence of boundaries in your work may leave you exhausted and in need of rest. Meanwhile, as you struggle to keep up with your day-to-day responsibilities, you have lost track of your actual professional goals. This lack of direction could be a huge component of your fatigue, if you don’t see purpose in what you do. A mentor figure or benefactor may be able to help you articulate and achieve your big picture. If you know where you are going, you have a better chance of getting there.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You are driven to find answers to life’s big questions as Mars provides energy to your philosophical pursuits over the next six weeks. If you join a new community during this time, you might find yourself overthrowing your identity to match theirs, because your sense of self is weakened now. It is hard to find the line between your capacity for transformation and becoming a chameleon, but someone who genuinely cares for you can help you maintain a sense of perspective.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Life at home is feeling relentless. If you are not able to handle your family's demands within the confines of your usual routine today, you might at least find your work lenient in giving you time off to deal with your problems at home. Staying at work, however, could calm you down, as being around others who are unaffected by your family’s drama would provide a sense of perspective. Whatever you choose, the ability to decide is empowering.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You feel challenged within a close relationship today, like the other person is goading and provoking you. Unclear communication might be making the issue worse, as one of you could be reacting to perceived threats that were not intended. You might be better off stepping away from serious issues for now and trying to do something fun together instead. Engaging in a competitive game or physical activity with one another could help discharge some of the tense energy.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You might be interested in updating and beautifying your home or another shared space and, today, you are able to communicate your vision to others involved. You have an inspired, aesthetic sense for picking colors and other visual components, yet you might not be able to pin down all the financial details of a proposed improvement right now. Over the next six weeks, Mars will be giving you extra energy for physical work, so you can incorporate sweat equity into the budget for your project.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
A close relationship may be frustrating today because the other person seems overly emotional. However, getting defensive with them will only make things worse. You might need to take an honest look at whether you are unintentionally contributing to the problem by being inconsistent or leading them to expect things you can’t deliver. If you can listen to the other person with an open mind and be accountable for your own actions, talking things out will help resolve the conflict.