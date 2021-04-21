Daily horoscope for April 21, 2021

General Daily Insight for April 21, 2021
Our individual desires feel restrained by the needs or expectations of others, as the temperamental Moon hits a frustrating opposition to taskmaster Saturn at 1:56 am EDT. The Moon also connects awkwardly with Neptune in the evening, adding a layer of emotional manipulation onto this atmosphere of obligation. We will need to balance what we ideally think we should be doing with what we are honestly capable of doing, even if the truth is not all we want it to be.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your social life may feel burdensome today on account of the tedious administrative work required to bring people together, even for an online gathering. A favorite hobby could lose its luster if you have come to associate it with a group that needs regular meetings planned, scheduled, and attended. You might want to skip the Zoom and try to reconnect independently with the passion that led you there in the first place. You need a bigger reason than just habit to stay involved.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
The actual needs of your family may come into conflict with your expectations of what a family should look like. This push for duty and structure is compounded by a nebulous sense of obligation that seems to be coming from your larger community. You feel judged by others. Whether or not these people are as focused on you as you think, though, they won’t have to live with the outcome of an unkind decision you make in your household, but you will. Know your intentions and consider your consequences.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You are careful and precise in your communications today. Overall, this is a good thing, as clear communication and clear thinking tend to reinforce each other. You can see the whole picture, not just the details. A professional situation, however, may need a touch of vagueness. The issue is that some of the relevant information may not be known yet, so if you are too precise at this point, you might lock yourself into something that later turns out to not be possible. Be open to keeping some things open.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You can get clarity on your finances today and figure out what is actually going on in a situation where you share resources with another person. Your view of this circumstance may be blocked by what you think you should be going on, according to the words of your favorite personal finance guru. Any guru worth following, however, would say you have to know the facts, whether you like them or not, of what you are really doing before you can make any changes. Get real about the facts of your unique situation.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You may feel held back by a significant relationship today, but not be for the reasons you think. Maybe the issue is not so much however this person is irritating you in the moment as it is a larger lack of clarity about resources you share with them. If you don’t know how to address a big issue like that, then you can feel controlled by not having the information you need, causing you to lash out over petty things. Pull back and consider the real root of your feelings.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You could feel martyred by what you see as your responsibilities to another person today. You may be doing all kinds of stuff to impress them or make them feel obligated to you, yet they don’t give you the appreciation or recognition you feel you deserve, which drives you crazy. Try actually talking to the other person before you explode with frustration, though, because an inaccurate view of your relationship could be pushing you toward sacrifices that no one asked you to make.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You may be getting attention on social media today, but it feels a little hollow because you know you are getting it for portraying a particular image that people have come to expect. It is easier to show that image than to articulate your true identity at this point, because factors you have relied on to define your identity in the past have been quietly shifting over time. For now, work on defining an internal sense of self in private where you're free from expectation and assumption.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Your home life may feel burdensome, to the point that you are tempted to vent about it in a professional context today. You never wanted to be that person who goes off about their family drama at work, but you feel like you get more understanding there than you do at home. When you are confused about where YOU fit into a challenging domestic situation, it can be hard to keep usual boundaries. You do need someone to talk to, just be careful about who you choose and the atmosphere you create.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You want to be recognized for your intellectual achievements, but you may be afraid of alienating family members or others in your life whose view of you is several years behind. You are not a little kid anymore, you are an adult with opinions of your own, and not all of them will be universally shared by your loved ones. For now, you may find that you are more accepted and connect better with people who live far away from you or have a background very different from your own.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You may find it difficult to communicate with others today about resources you share with them, because emotions seem to cloud the issue. Even if you are in the power position based on numbers alone, that isn’t the only thing that matters in the real world. You might wonder if you are obligated to give in just because another person seems more upset. It may not be your official duty, but sometimes the cheapest way to solve a problem is with money.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You feel like you need to be the serious and stable one in a close relationship today, because the other person seems more emotional. Even an overall good partnership -- either business or personal -- can go through patches when effort is not shared equally, so this is not necessarily a problem, in moderation. Do not let the tempest of the moment push you into making an unwise financial decision, though. Some flexibility in your approach to money may be necessary in the short term, but avoid making lasting changes now.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your true identity is not easy for others to see. You are known for what you do, but you think there is more to you than that, so you may feel a little resentful. At the same time, you, yourself, can’t quite pin down what people are missing. Your perceptions are vague right now and you may be struggling to see where you stand or articulate who you really are. Clarity will return to both you and others, so for now, try to embrace a more nebulous state of being.