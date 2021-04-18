Daily horoscope for April 18, 2021

You can be overwhelmed by the demands of authority figures today -- you feel that they are pushing you in a direction that is out of sync with the sensitivity you think a situation deserves. In the end, you have to be able to live with yourself, so do what you need to do to transform the situation. Even if you get accused of being overly emotional, there are probably others who agree with you but are afraid to speak up, and they will be relieved that you took action.