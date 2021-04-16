Daily horoscope for April 16, 2021

There is intensity in your internal world as you are reflecting on how your identity has been shaped by your past. Complicating this, you may realize that the communication you received growing up was more vague than explicit, so people believed what they wanted rather than comparing notes and having discussions. You need to find more clarity in your value system at this point, though. You might still wind up believing what you want, but at least you will have a clearer idea of why you believe it.