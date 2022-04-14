Daily horoscope for April 14, 2022

General Daily Insight for April 14, 2022

An energy shift slows our daily pace. As the exacting Virgo Moon opposes expansive Jupiter in Pisces, a lack of self-control could cause us to overwork ourselves, but when the Moon trines intense Pluto in Capricorn, that helps us to see what should be cut back. After this detail-oriented moment, the Moon slides into harmonious Libra, focusing on potential rather than flaws. Finally, Mars moves into Pisces at 11:06 am EDT, encouraging us to work together, rather than be the best as individuals.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Intuition can take you where you need to go at the moment. You may resist and tell yourself that you need to become better or be more powerful in your community first. The truth is, the universe is encouraging you to start now -- even if you don't have all the answers. You may make mistakes in the beginning, but no one is automatically good when they first start out. Allow yourself to follow to your gut with bold enthusiasm!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may be pulled in several different directions today. Multiple people that you feel loyal to may reach out, supplying you with a stacked social plate, even if your original plans for the day weren't that exciting. A busy day is likely, but you can handle it with creative scheduling! Be open to spontaneous opportunities -- you might run into some good luck while you're taking a detour from your normal routine! That said, don't let the day end before you've resolved any urgent responsibilities.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

What goes around comes around -- and it's coming around right now. An unexpected return on a joint venture, loan, or past investment could make itself known at any moment. This could be good or bad, but it likely reflects a seed that you've sown in the past. Consistently working hard should yield encouraging results, while letting things slide and not putting in time and effort will likely end in disappointment. Remember that you can't just speak your goals -- you have to chase them!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

High standards may not be reasonable today. Focusing on your lofty goals or an urgent checklist could be boxing you in and forcing you to choose productivity over connecting with those who care about you. Let the people that matter to you be your support system and your cheerleaders when you're feeling like the journey is taking too long. It's good to shoot for the moon, but it's not OK to isolate yourself or beat yourself up when you don't get there right away.

Leo

July 23-August 22

A positive shift in your routine may arrive today. A part of your life might seem like it's looming over you as something you have to frequently deal with. You're probably ready for a change of pace! You may not be able to fully remove this part of your life, but changing something can make it more enjoyable for you and less of a regular drag on your good mood. The difference might be unfamiliar at first, but you will likely come to appreciate it.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Reactions can leap into real responses today. Your emotions may be unpleasantly triggered by a respected authority figure, which can lead you to feel unfulfilled or like you've wasted time. The reality is, you have a lot of life left to live! Suppress any urge to give up just because you feel like you haven't come far enough. Try to take your initial fear that you'll never reach your goals and transform it into fresh determination to get there in your own time.

Libra

September 23-October 22

An unclear feeling that's been nagging at you might finally become obvious. Even if you didn't have the specific details of a situation, your intuition most likely clued you in before the facts were put on the table. Once you can put your finger on the clear cause of your concerns, it'll be your turn to respond. Don't freeze now that you know what you're dealing with! Trust your instincts and use this newfound realization to act on your feelings with confidence.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Your deepest thoughts and feelings may not be understood by others today. You're a complex individual with many facets, and you're probably choosy about which sides you want to shine. You might have a chance to express yourself to new people, and this is not the best time to bring out your most shocking or intense stories or opinions. You may be making an effort to be authentic, but this can create a different first impression than you'd like. Think before you speak.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A helping hand could appear from an unexpected place at this time. You likely have a typical group of people who can support you, but right now, they may all have prior commitments when you try to reach out. Instead, someone that you didn't expect to come through for you might end up displaying their ability to be a loyal friend and companion. As long as you ask for what you need, everything is likely to work out just fine in the end!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

People who knew you in the past may not understand the person that you are today. While it can be hurtful to discover that someone disapproves of the choices you've made and the person that you've become, you don't need their approval to enjoy yourself as the person you truly are! It's OK to leave certain acquaintances in the past if they want to stay there. Let them know that you're going to love yourself even if they've decided they're no longer your fan.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Current fear may arise from a lack of security. When so much is left open-ended in a situation with other people, it can be nerve-wracking to try and make the situation end up in your favor. Try to let go of the authority you may be scrabbling to hold onto, because it's likely the illusion of power rather than reality! You can't fully control other people, and their choices will affect your life many times without your input. Accepting this will help you find peace.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Having too much to say could lead to a letdown right now. You may be speaking too confidently about a subject that you don't know enough about or bragging about a recent achievement, not realizing that you're being overbearing rather than impressive. This can be difficult to notice from the inside! Consider making a conscious effort to rein in the need to speak your mind about anything and everything today, because tomorrow you may look back and ask yourself why you said so much.

