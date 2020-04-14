Daily horoscope for April 14, 2020

General Daily Insight for April 14, 2020
Power struggles are the order of the day due to a tense square between the willful Sun and imposing Pluto at 7:07 am EDT. We'd be foolish to face off with authority figures who seem to hold all the cards. When pressured to do things we don't like, instead of bringing the operation to a screeching halt, it may be wiser to try running out the clock by asking lots of questions, requesting special supplies, and taking time contacting people. Happily, the structured Capricorn Moon makes supportive angles to imaginative Neptune and Pluto today, so we can make progress in fulfilling endeavors, too.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You've always had a healthy self-esteem, but this confidence might threaten an employer or client today who then tries to take you down a notch. Don't be surprised if you're handed an assignment that is well beneath your skill set. Before getting angry, consider whether you are being given a test of some sort. Dispatching this task quickly and efficiently could be your best course of action. Refrain from complaining and remain relentlessly upbeat. Soon, your tormentor will realize they can't break your stride. At that point, they'll move on to someone else and you'll still have your confidence and integrity.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
The educational opportunities you desire may be just out of reach today. Instead of beating your head against the wall, formulate a new plan of action. Get started by watching online tutorials that teach you a new skill. After learning the basics, you might get a chance to work with a patient teacher, helping you polish this talent to a diamond-like shine. If mastery proves elusive, however, take a deep breath and get some distance from the work. By the time you return, you'll be ready to give things another try.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Dividing joint finances could be stressful today. You want to split things according to your contributions, but others feel differently. It might be necessary to get lawyers involved with this messy matter, simply to save time and aggravation. Be civil with everyone who is directly involved with the conflict, even if they're being argumentative. By keeping your cool, you'll pave the way for a satisfying settlement. Although you enjoyed working as part of a team in the past, this may be a sign you should go solo for the foreseeable future.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Striking a healthy work-life balance could be an elusive challenge. Although you dearly want a challenging career, the needs of your best friend or romantic partner are demanding the lion's share of your attention. Set aside your ambition for the sake of the person who is closest to your heart. This could mean grocery shopping while they recuperate from an illness, providing childcare while they work, or even relocating to another part of the world for the sake of their job. The key today is to make a sacrifice for your loved one's benefit.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Don't give up your health for the sake of work. Operating around the clock will drain your energy and weaken your immune system, so take time out of your busy schedule to rest, relax, and recharge your batteries today. Though others might resent your decision to take a break, the fact is, you often do the tasks of three people, and that's just not sustainable. Alternately, if you've been unemployed, fretting is only natural but it won't help anything. Use this downtime to start researching a subject that has always fascinated you. You may not have this kind of free time again.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Someone may be playing games with your heart today and you don't like it one bit. It's time to stand in your own defense, even at the risk of triggering an argument. If the object of your desire isn't willing to treat you with the respect you deserve, it's time to move on to greener pastures. If you're in a committed relationship, it's possible you and your significant other are reaching a turning point. Don't take major steps like buying property together or getting married until you've sorted out your financial differences. A practical approach now can prevent a big headache later on.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You have no intention of going against your conscience. If that means breaking off a close partnership, so be it. You're smart enough to realize that you're the one who must live with the consequences of your decisions -- but the person who is trying to pressure you into ignoring your feelings won't be affected at all. This is reason enough to question the health of your union. If you're on your own, it's possible that you'll be invited to sign a contract today that goes against your long-term interests. Make a counteroffer and see what happens.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
That dream job you have in mind will remain just a dream as long as you lack the knowledge or skills needed to land it. Instead of continuing to take positions that fail to captivate your imagination, sign up for an online class today that will help you start to build your repertoire. If anyone in your life tries to convince you it's a waste of time, fear not -- these critics are just worried you will become their competition. You've always soaked up information like a sponge, now use this talent and prepare for your transformation.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Money could be tight now, which brings up some unwanted feelings of anxiety. You don't like depending on someone else to cut your checks or pay your bills. Unfortunately, escaping this restrictive situation could be difficult today. A child or romantic partner might require an added measure of stability and any sudden changes will aggravate their situation. Make the best of things by writing a list of positive aspects about your current situation. Gratitude makes you more attractive to the kind of employment and moneymaking opportunities that will create financial abundance.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Resist the temptation to bear down hard on your household today -- nobody likes being ordered around. If a family member is making choices that displease you, it's time to have an honest discussion. After talking to your loved one, you'll begin to realize their needs are different from yours. Give them as much encouragement as possible to pursue what is valuable to them. If you are caring for an elderly person who insists on putting themselves in harm's way, hiring a home health attendant to watch over them may give you peace of mind.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
It may feel like a cloud is hanging over your head today, but worrying won't help anything. Instead, turn your attention to activities that bring you pleasure. Immersing yourself in an enjoyable task gets you focused on positive ideas, thoughts, and feelings and you'll emerge from this work feeling much more optimistic. If you witness others getting caught up in negativity or criticism, don't take it to heart -- just laugh and shrug your shoulders, knowing you've found a solution they haven't. The only way to drive out darkness is with light.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Spending money in an irresponsible way today could come back to haunt you. A friend of yours may try to talk you into a big purchase, but they're not the one footing the bill, so it's important you listen to your own feelings when making this decision. Instead of going on a spending spree, keep your hard-earned savings in the bank. Having an economic cushion gives you greater freedom, more future opportunity, and stability in tough times like these. It's not the exciting choice, but it is the wise choice. You'll thank yourself later.