Daily horoscope for April 13, 2022

Daily Insight for April 13, 2022

Healing might have arrived, but we'll have to choose to accept it. Thanks to the diligent Virgo Moon's opposition to free-flowing Venus, we can let the way we want things to go block even better things from happening in reality. When the Moon bounces off wounded Chiron, we could be tempted to rush through our healing, but this won't help us in the long run. Once the Moon trines Uranus in Taurus, we will be more open to change. Some traditions actually should be broken!

Aries

March 21-April 19

Opportunities to improve must come from within today. Looking for approval from others may end in disappointment if they try to change you in ways that don't resonate with you. You know in your core what really makes sense for you, and trying to deny this in order to improve your popularity will likely backfire. People can sense when your self-expression isn't genuine, and you owe it to yourself to make sure that you aren't following the crowd away from who you really are.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Unconscious hurts can rise to the surface now. You could have an emotional outburst without properly channeling your emotions, leading to embarrassment and confusion -- both for the people around you and yourself. Even if friends try to sympathize with you or comfort you, you may turn them away in the heat of the moment, potentially because their method of helping turns out to be more troubling than relieving. Try to release any intense feelings through exercise or journaling before they boil over.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

An introspective attitude can reveal your best path to friendship currently. You may be dealing with loneliness, whether you're literally on your own or surrounded by too many people ignoring you. Instead of trying to force someone to listen to you, look inside and envision what your perfect friend group would look like. Some folks might be lucky and already have their ideal friend group, but for those who have a few gaps in their circle, it's time to find those missing puzzle pieces!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

The call to take charge may come for you at any moment. You might normally shy away from leadership, because in the past, the people in your life could have described you as an emotional decision-maker and considered this aspect of you to be a negative trait. Contrary to their thoughts, your empathy can help you act as the best leader for this job! Let others open their hearts to you and allow your sensitive intuition to guide the way forward.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your philosophies may not be quite as solid as you once thought. Even the most spiritually sound Leos could have a moment of doubt today. You're being encouraged to look inward and ask yourself what you truly believe. Although you may feel lost on your spiritual path, trust in your ability to tell right from wrong and show people the kindness that you would want to receive. The answers to the biggest questions will come in time. Don't lose faith in your journey!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A debt could loom over your day. Someone might have given you something you desperately needed at the time, and now they want a return on their loan. Whether this is a material debt or an emotional one, you may not feel equipped to give them back exactly what they gave you, but you also don't want to let them down with your offer. Give yourself some grace, do what you can, and communicate with them. They'll likely be understanding of your situation!

Libra

September 23-October 22

Choosing a different companion can improve your energy flow. This could be a partner on a personal project, a coworker, or a significant other -- someone who's in your everyday life. They may routinely criticize you or try to prevent you from speaking up, even though you deserve a voice. Although you may struggle with confrontation and want to be a peacemaker, you should set boundaries or even remove this person from your life in order to create the harmonious environment you need.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A personal mindset may no longer be benefiting you. A motto that you frequently repeat or a long-held "motivational" habit could actually be holding you back! Routinely being critical, whether to yourself or others, can make you feel temporarily more powerful or more in control, but you lose strength in other vital areas, such as your ability to connect with people and to forgive minor mistakes. You don't have to be afraid of vulnerability -- it can actually strengthen you instead!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Work and home could be out of balance for you now. Your family and friends could be concerned that they don't see you very often, while your job is complaining that you don't work enough. No matter which area more loudly demands your time, the issues aren't going to get better without some help. This cosmic warning isn't meant to stress you out, but to alert you to the imbalance that already exists so that you're able to make a difference today.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A dramatic change could be in order. Words from someone that you respect or appreciate can hurt you, but what they're saying is probably a wake-up call to an action of yours that needs to be remedied. While gradual change is usually more lasting, this is likely something you can take steps toward starting now. This is an opportunity, not an accusation or an insult! Let the feelings that may come in response to their constructive criticism motivate you rather than drag you down.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You might be tired of looking at the same four walls, but still want to hang on to their security for dear life. It's OK to be attached to your home base, but spending too much time in one place can create stagnation. You've likely been hearing the cosmos telling you to get out and be more active, and it's time to honor this by putting the screens down and getting out of your comfort zone. You're not meant to live in a box!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It might be hard to avoid being judged at this time. Someone could knock your confidence and create doubt in your mind about your self-expression by presenting you with a version of yourself that they've idealized over the real you. Even if they’re doing this to help you, it's OK to let them know that this isn't a positive influence. As eager as you may be to please, it's likely that their version of you will not become your reality -- and that's just fine.

