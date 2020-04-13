Daily horoscope for April 13, 2020

You might be on the receiving end of upsetting news today. It’s possible a friend has lost their job or funding for something you're involved in has been cut. Rather than getting carried away by sadness, look for a point of light at the end of the tunnel. You may be able to help your friend find something new, deepening their appreciation for you. Or, you could join another program you like even better than the last one. The changes that are being imposed on you have the potential to be blessings in disguise.