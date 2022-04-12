Daily horoscope for April 12, 2022

General Daily Insight for April 12, 2022

Creativity and spirituality are everywhere today! The sensitive Moon moves into detailed Virgo, analyzing our feelings with greater clarity. Jupiter and Neptune, creative powerhouses, conjoin in their home sign of Pisces at 10:42 am EDT and put us in touch with our souls through art, spirituality, and love. The Moon trines productive Mercury, giving us good ideas and concrete ways to express them, while the independent Sun in Aries sextiles focused Saturn to encourage our individuality. Let's put judgment away and express ourselves!

Aries

March 21-April 19

The path to healing doesn't have to be linear at this time. Allow yourself to set down any logic-based thought process that you've been using to soothe yourself. Instead, take a more creative approach. Listening to music that speaks to your soul and articulates emotions that you don't know how to put into words can help you to grow without you even really understanding how. Meditation and prayer could also be a beneficial way to tap into your inner self and get ready to heal.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Luck is on your side today. Openings are appearing where there were once blockages, and your attempts to create a positive experience for others in the past can directly benefit you now. They could remember how you treated them compassionately when they needed it and be ready to return the favor. Let your good luck, which may be facilitated by a friend or two, cover any worries that you're still holding onto from the past. It's OK to be on the receiving end of kindness!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You can consciously improve with less resistance today. An improved version of yourself could fill your thoughts, but you may be afraid to embrace that new outlook and bring it to the outside -- especially if it doesn't fit every category that others use to define you. At the end of the day, the person who has to live with your choices is you, and you know who you really want to be! Feel free to be true to yourself before anything else.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Your attempts to make improvements could be noticed at any moment. You may not have realized the impact that your little acts of kindness have had, such as any small ways in which you've tried to be a better friend or coworker. However, your attempts have likely impressed others -- you may receive respect, praise, or even an easier workload due to your efforts. The actions you take are not in a vacuum, and small steps can snowball into big changes. Job well done!

Leo

July 23-August 22

The next step on your journey is now ready for you! Something that you've been working on, possibly for quite a long time, is finally about to come to fruition. You may feel tempted to take this moment in stride and quickly try to jump to the steps following it, but you're meant to take your time and savor this part of the process before you try to move on. Milestones like this deserve to be appreciated and celebrated appropriately.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your cooperation may be about to pay off. Someone that you've helped could be in a position to help you out in a major way. It'll be much easier to pick up any slack together. Joint efforts are more likely to be successful right now. The more willing you are to work with others as a team, the better your results will be! Even though you've got the skills to do it alone, a helping hand can make things move so much more smoothly.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your workload could feel like a breeze today, leaving you much more time to do some fun stuff. If that's not happening, your tasks should at least be more enjoyable than they usually are. It could feel like there's a catch and you're going to get hit with harsh reality at any moment, but don't worry! You've got permission from the universe to rest and recharge before you try to catch up on anything that got left by the wayside when you were busy.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

This could be a beneficial and downright magical day for you! Life runs more smoothly when you know the right thing to say -- and your quick and creative mind will help you charm everyone around you with ease. You may notice that the people you encounter seem kinder than normal strangers, and that you're supported by many people that you never expected would be a source of help. Jupiter and Neptune's conjunction makes everything possible, so stay open to all the wonderful possibilities.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your roots can reinvigorate your heart and soul at this time. Lately, you may have been trying to make it on your own or far from the people who love you, and today could mark a return to the people who supported you when no one else was there for you. This doesn't have to be family -- it could be a nurturing mentor or a consistent friend from your school days. Either way, meeting up with them will likely be wonderfully refreshing.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Freedom awaits you now! An opportunity to shake off the dust and take a day to have fun could be about to appear. It might be a little outside your comfort zone or require some traveling in order to reach it, the emotional release it may bring should be more than worth it. Even if the grind never stops, human beings need to have fun and break up the monotony. You can only work so much -- give yourself an opportunity to let loose!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Something shifting internally can invite a greater sense of security today. Feelings of uncertainty or imposter syndrome may cloud your view, but when the fog clears, you could be left with a better picture of yourself and what you have to be grateful for. This could be someone's outside perspective boosting your sense of self, or your actions proving something to yourself by completing a goal. This security can ease any anxiety about the future and remind you that you're right where you're supposed to be.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your Pisces powers are at their peak! The co-rulers of your sign, generous Jupiter and psychic Neptune, are conjoining in your 1st House of the Self to heighten your creativity, intuition, and compassion toward your fellow person. You can project a more clear image of yourself to others now, so this could also be an excellent time to market yourself to a potential employer or school that you're interested in impressing. The sky is the limit, so don't hold yourself back!

