Daily horoscope for April 11, 2020

General Daily Insight for April 11, 2020
Discerning Mercury enters pioneering Aries at 12:48 am EDT, inviting us to adopt a cutting-edge approach to everything we do. Instead of embracing the status quo, it would be better to take an experimental approach to everything from work to love to art. Thanks to Mercury’s supportive angle to Saturn in sociable Aquarius tonight, venturing into unknown territory could pave the way for exciting new friendships. It'll be a great time to connect with others via a virtual class or community forum. The key is to meet different people, even if you don't think you have much in common at first blush.
Aries
March 21-April 19
People may sit up and take notice of you today, and that’s because everyone is yearning for a fresh perspective. Instead of parroting the prevailing viewpoint, you could challenge popular assumptions now. This dynamic way of seeing the world might be incredibly appealing to someone who grew up in a culture much different from yours. The contrast between the two of you will be stimulating and occasionally startling. This person will be captivated by your conversation, so use this as an opportunity to learn from one another.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
If you have a bright idea, you may want to keep it to yourself. Working on a labor of love is best done in private, and the last thing you want is for a critic to undermine your enthusiasm. Wait until you’ve put the finishing touches on this job before presenting it to the world. When people ask how you’re spending your free time, give them a mysterious smile. This evening, you may have an opportunity to connect with an eccentric entrepreneur. Whatever concepts you share could impress them -- and be the start of a beautiful partnership.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Having a social network comprised of original people fills you with happiness, as you never worry that your friends will mock your wild plans and offbeat ideas. If you’ve been longing to launch an unusual business, talk to a fellow visionary today. It's possible they’ll give you the financial or moral support necessary to start this venture. Spend some time researching ways to market this concept. As a result, you could stumble across a corner of the world that embraces new ways of thinking, living, and behaving. These people might just be your ideal audience.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Your leadership skills are especially strong today. Instead of following a template, you may forge a new path. Whether this means creating an innovative product or unique service is unimportant. The key is to create something that people didn’t even know they wanted or needed. Don’t be deterred by nervous naysayers who worry that this experiment has never been tried before. Your willingness to break new ground is a strength, not a weakness. If you need extra financing, apply for a loan now, even if you’ve been turned down in the past.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Exploring unconventional ideas involving the law, education, or spirituality may be stimulating today, and it's possible you’ll be eager to learn how other people make sense of their lives. It might be comforting to uncover all the different attitudes and beliefs individuals hold, because it means you’re never limited to one way of being. If you’re thinking about connecting with someone who belongs to a different generation or culture, go for it. You’ll benefit from their perspective on everything from money to art to politics. Without even knowing it, you'll give them something they've been looking for in return.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Attentive Mercury will begin its tour of your 8th House of Shared Finances today. If you've been avoiding a matter involving something like taxes, insurance, or inheritances, now might be an ideal time to tackle it. A helpful customer service representative could be glad to explain what each column means on your bank statement. Alternatively, you may consider signing up for a money management course that empowers you to make better investment decisions. Discovering how to make your hard-earned cash grow and multiply will give you more leisure time. That’s worth its weight in gold.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Today invites you to spend quality time with your favorite person. Whether this means calling up your best friend or having a distraction-free dinner with your beloved, the conversation is sure to be lively. You could be eager to discuss a madcap idea that has recently occurred to you. After confiding this concept, you’ll possibly get the encouragement you need to proceed. Be open to connecting with someone whose list of accomplishments are impressive. There’s no need to be intimidated by him or her, as your wit and intelligence are enough to charm anyone.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
If you've recently received advice from a health practitioner, you'd be wise to follow it now. Robust health requires a 360-degree approach, which is much more than just following a sensible diet and getting daily exercise; it's also about sleeping enough and doing things that support your overall well-being. Put this into practice and give yourself time to adjust to this different way of life. In return, your system will reward you with renewed vitality. It will be such a relief to have more energy to spend on every aspect of your life.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You might become fascinated by an artist who seems to be five steps ahead of everyone else. Most people are confounded by this person's work, but now you could be delighted by it. The more you study their output, the more compelling it might become. Don’t be surprised if you’re so inspired by them that you want to try your hand at their craft or reach out and begin a correspondence. Although it appears you're worlds apart, you could soon see you have a number of things in common.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Spending more time with family could be good for your soul now. Even a workhorse like you needs a rich personal life. By cutting back on office hours, you’ll have an opportunity to forge deeper connections with your nearest and dearest. If you have children, ask them detailed questions about their hopes, fears, and dreams. Listen attentively and don’t pass judgement. If you've fallen out of touch with an older relative, give them a call and ask about past events. The things you hear today won't just teach you about others -- they'll also teach you about yourself.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
If the behavior of a neighbor or relative has been bothering you, you might not want to beat around the bush any longer. It could be time to express your frustration; fortunately, your direct approach will be appreciated. After discussing the matter, you’ll come up with an agreement that satisfies both parties. Best of all, you will forge a path to a strong friendship. One of your greatest qualities is the ability to deal with problems logically. Instead of issuing angry ultimatums, you will have calmly stated your concerns. This refreshing approach is what encourages resolutions.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You might have wonderful ideas for increasing your income now, but skeptics could laugh and call you a dreamer. Don’t let them deter you from your goal. An inventive person like you shouldn’t expect to be understood by conventional types. You fare much better with entrepreneurs who appreciate your adventurous outlook. If you need money to develop an idea, a government or educational institution might give you the necessary funds to develop a prototype. You could be on the verge of an exciting breakthrough that makes your bank balance soar.