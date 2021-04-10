Daily horoscope for April 10, 2021

General Daily Insight for April 10, 2021
We are drawn toward pleasure but may wind up with pain today. Hedonistic Venus makes a harmonious sextile with bountiful Jupiter at 2:53 pm EDT, motivating us to be social, but the fun hits snags as the emotional Moon meets wounded Chiron. Connecting with people might remind us there were reasons why we had been taking some space. Fortunately, intellectual Mercury's sextile with serious Saturn helps us think through how to communicate without hurting others and get our true needs met.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You may feel drawn to open up about an emotionally painful matter today. Social media could be an appropriate outlet, because you sense that this problem is much bigger than your own personal experience; you have tapped into something that needs to heal in the larger collective. You must work to state your case thoughtfully, but you will ultimately get a positive reception. Others may feel validated by hearing your story and then gain the confidence to share their own stories.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Ambition has been a real push-and-pull situation for you lately. You are moving ahead toward your goals, but you also seem to be held back. Therefore, you may need to uncover your subconscious blocks against professional achievement. This could turn out to involve difficulty accepting yourself as an authority figure. Even if someone else seems to be causing trouble for you, the problem is more strongly within yourself. If you can show people a confident attitude, they will generally go along with it.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You can be a real champion for your view of the world in public today. However, the challenge of having your philosophy on display is that its problems will also be identified and debated. Whatever the source of your dogma may be, what the people you interact with notice the most is how you execute it in real life. You will look bad if you are wounding or excluding others, so make an effort to focus on the most generous version of your viewpoint possible.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You may be making progress toward your professional goals, but it does not always feel good. When you become more visible, you might get inundated with more offers than you have the ability to accept. It is true that life can be more peaceful when you keep your head down, and your sensitive soul hates to hurt people by telling them no. However, you may have to say no a few times before you can say yes to what you really want.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You may become aware of cultural or worldview differences in one of your close relationships. It is better if you try to see these challenges coming instead of blundering into them by accident, but sometimes you can’t see these things until they happen. If you and the other person struggle to find common ground between your two ways of life, you might try exploring a third way together to revitalize your relationship. The neutral turf could give you the space you need to work out your issues.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You are able to work hard on practical matters and get to the bottom of things today. However, there may be some disappointment about what you find, like if it turns out that someone you are involved with has not been entirely forthright about money matters. Bringing the situation to light is the first step toward resolving it. The bigger issue you need to sort out may not even be whatever happened with the money, but rather, the shame that fueled the secrecy about the situation.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You need to be clear about expectations to minimize hurt feelings in your friendships and other relationships today. With your agreeable nature, you can unintentionally lead people on so that they expect more than you intend to give. You may have a desire to keep things light, while the other person wants a deeper commitment. Alternately, you could be the one trying to tie someone else down. It’s not wrong for people to want different things, but the first step to getting what you want is being honest about it.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You may be feeling under the weather today, perhaps from indulging too much or overdoing it working on projects around the house. With your passionate nature, you want to do everything all at once. You also have a strong, competitive spirit and love to best any challenge. If you slow down, though, you might actually get more pleasure out of your activities. You have all the time you need to take care of your responsibilities, so spread them out at a manageable pace.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Watch what you say today. You definitely have a jolly side, but it is easy for fun to cross the line into hurting someone, because your words aren't coming out as you intend right now. Just focus on your philosophical side, since it seems you are going to be taken seriously whether you want to be or not. Instead of trying to be the entertainer, articulate a more analytical take on entertainment and pleasure. There's more power in a deeper, thoughtful approach.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You've given a lot of energy to your home and family lately, but other parts of your life need attention, too. You may need to rethink your priorities today when it comes to how you spend your resources. The cold, hard numbers you gravitate toward can be the basis of your thinking, but you'll have to translate them into more human terms to communicate your decisions to other people involved. Make an effort to handle things so that no one feels slighted.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You're in the process of understanding and expanding who you are, yet you might need to define yourself as a separate person first. You are so social that you can easily accumulate a lot of routine chatter with the people around you. If you don’t get enough time alone, though, stress will eventually set in. The problem is not these people, but the way you approach their role in your life. It may be time to get clear about your boundaries with them.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Focusing on money may have something in it for you today, even if you don’t normally like to focus on money matters. If you feel like you are too cool or too spiritual to be interested in the financial realm, you might need to examine why -- you could be holding outdated ideas that prevent you from reaching your full potential. Even if you feel a calling to serve others, it does not do them any good for you to have trouble taking care of yourself.