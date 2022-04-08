Daily horoscope for April 8, 2022

General Daily Insight for April 8, 2022

Any current storm will eventually pass. The emotional Cancer Moon squares passionate Chiron in Aries to create a rock and a hard place when it comes to expressing our emotions, leading to overwhelming feelings that prevent proper communication. Thankfully, headstrong Mercury in Aries sextiles progressive Mars in Aquarius at 2:19 pm EDT, helping us move past this frustration, and the Moon sextiling radical Uranus in Taurus will allow us to refresh our inner peace after any earlier explosive energy. Stormy seas can become calm water again.

Aries

March 21-April 19

A past hurt, maybe even from your childhood, could resurface in some way today -- fortunately, it isn't here to cause fear. You're not the same person that you were back then, and now you're able to use what you've learned to keep these feelings from holding you back in life. While you can acknowledge how those experiences helped shape the person you are today, you're finally ready and able to handle them in a healthy way that allows you to move forward freely.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You might not be able to put your finger on what's getting you down right now. Whether it's the blues or a grouchy outlook, your emotions may not play nice and it could take some extra effort to smile at the people around you. Fortunately, this dark cloud over your energy should soon pass and you'll likely have more energy to do whatever you need to do to succeed in the workplace today. Shake off any blah feelings and show life what you're made of!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your luck may not start out the best today. It may seem like you can't catch a break at first, with unlucky events or forgetful moments causing your frustration to build. Do your best to breathe through everything -- it should be over before you know it. Once it feels like the universe is no longer throwing curveballs at you, you can gather more mental energy. You may even have a breakthrough with a difficult situation that's been stumping you for a while now!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Imposter syndrome may strike when you're not expecting it. While you might have just felt like you woke up on the wrong side of the bed, you could experience more serious worries about not being up for any challenges of the day. There's no reason to let everyone see you sweat, even you're tempted to tell everyone what you're feeling. Keep any fears of disappointing others to yourself, and it's unlikely that anyone will find out that you ever doubted yourself!

Leo

July 23-August 22

A fear of looking stupid could hold you back from what you really want right now. Your pride may be at risk in your mind, but in reality, the people around you likely aren't as concerned about your potential mistakes as you are. People are often most focused on problems in their own life. If the possibility of looking silly for a moment is all that's standing between you and living the life of your dreams, then set your concerns aside and go for it!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Anxiety and doubt can make current decisions difficult. Listening to your intuition could be hard at first, and you might be pressured to make a choice quickly. Take your time if you can, but if you really have to make a snap decision, just do your best and trust your gut. There's a difference between anxiety and intuition -- one is based on fear, while the other is based on your inner, subconscious knowledge. Staying calm can help you make the right choice.

Libra

September 23-October 22

A disagreement could stress you out at the moment. You may feel compelled to change a friend's mind, but ultimately, you can't control their thinking any more than they can control yours. Once you've both said what you have to say, try to find a common ground or at least be sure to let the other person know that you didn't mean any offense to them. As long as they return the sentiment, you can both move on without letting your opinions damage your relationship.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

An unexpected stressor may get on your nerves at this time. This could be someone purposefully trying to annoy you or just a circumstance that's out of your control, like a blaring fire alarm or a barking dog, but do your best to wait it out and be patient! Things should improve sooner rather than later. You might be surprised by a friend with some exciting news to give you -- this could be something that you've been eagerly awaiting for quite some time.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Something that's normally fun for you might be the cause of your stress today. A pastime that you usually enjoy or a person that you have fun with may not be putting out the good vibes that you're used to receiving from them. Instead of giving up on having a good day, persevere through any rough moments and you can eventually break through into the fun times that you're used to! It shouldn't take too long to bring your energy back up.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may be projecting a wound from the past onto someone in the present. Something they say or do could incite a big reaction from you that confuses whoever else is involved. They might not be aware that you feel this way due to an event from the past, a personal conviction of yours, or a historical tradition of your family. Try to explain your position directly -- you'll probably get a lot further doing that instead of giving anyone a cold shoulder.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Miscommunications and poor word choice can cause strong reactions at this time. Whether you're the source of the issue or someone else is, the wires were likely crossed, getting the true meaning lost somewhere in translation. Reacting emotionally may be your first instinct, but hold back until you know what they were really trying to say or what they thought you said. Once everything's been cleared up and you're all on the same page again, you'll likely be able to laugh it off together!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your finances may need some help getting straightened out right now. An unplanned bill or a larger expense than you were expecting could put a damper on any plans for the day. However, this is likely a mistake or something that can be negotiated -- a little effort on your part to clear things up could save you a lot of money. Don't underestimate what a discussion can change, especially in situations when you've been surprised by a request for payment.

