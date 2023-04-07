Daily horoscope for April 7, 2023

General Daily Insight for April 7, 2023

We're ready to be inspired. The changeable Moon leaves Libra to enter passionate Scorpio, and clashes with revelatory Pluto right away, resisting all changes and inviting surprising events that could throw off our schedules, so keep plans flexible. We then see delightful Venus sextile imaginative Neptune, increasing our luck and creativity, but also heightening temptations and lowering our impulse control. Finally, the Moon moves to trine dynamic Mars, boosting our ambition to follow our hearts. Let passion take us somewhere positive.

Aries

March 21-April 19

You might feel magnetic today. A new person, a shiny obsession, or a personal project could seem to call your name and light up your intuition. Listen to that feeling in your stomach when you sense that there's something different there, and allow yourself to really get into it given the opportunity. The result might not be a sure bet, but there's something to be said about the journey that you go on with opportunities like this. If it feels right, follow it.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A new presence in your life might now seem so right to you. You may find that a partnership opportunity opens up to you and becomes more important, whether they're acting as a friendly peer, business connection, or romantic interest. It may be a challenge finding time to spend with each other, but this chance meeting or business occasion could open doors for you that you have struggled to open in the past. Make an effort to stay open to meeting new people.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

A new positive habit might begin at any moment. You may have made a resolution to change something about your life, and while it's not a new year's resolution, it might be the echo of one. Whether it's to improve your health or your outlook on life, letting go of any past habits that stand in the way of this one probably won't be easy. While it's admirable to give something your all, take it slow so the habit has a chance to sink in.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You could take a risk to get what you want at present. Something that you've been desiring for a long time might make itself available to you at a high cost, or potentially someone that you want to get to know has just become available but remains difficult to approach. There are some pros and cons to chasing your desires, but remember that everything worth having is worth putting in a little effort for. Just make sure that the risk matches the reward.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You could feel called to have some alone time. Invitations might be coming your way nonstop, and no matter how much you enjoy being social, you can lose touch with your inner voice when you never spend time alone. However, with how busy the world is, you'll probably have to carve out time for self-care for yourself and set boundaries when you need to enjoy your own company. Light a candle, settle in with a good book or movie, and enjoy your own company.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may go on a spontaneous short trip today. You might not always follow your whims like this, but this particular venture could have really spoken to you, or possibly, this type of short trip allows you to feel some freedom. It's not so much about the destination or even the journey overall as much as it's about the initial decision to break free from your normal routine. If you're feeling stuck in a rut or isolated, take action and break the loop.

Libra

September 23-October 22

You've got a zest for life, Libra! Whether you know it or not, something that you've been ruminating on could be coming your way at this very moment. You may have forgotten about seeds you planted in the past, but now the plants are here, and you have to decide if you're going to take the next steps. It's often a process to receive what you want, rather than having it show up on your lap after the first step, so seize the next opportunity.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You can learn more about yourself right now. While separating from a group that you used to identify with can be sad, don't forget about the benefits of leaning more into your individuality and realizing what you actually enjoy -- versus anything you like because other people told you it was cool. It's okay to support someone else in liking a certain thing, but forcing yourself to partake in it when you aren't having fun can become tiresome. Do what you love!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your intuition may be strengthened today. It might be pinged by someone or something strongly, forging an instantaneous connection. When you feel this kind of pull, it can seem undeniable, but there's still a lot that you don't know about this person or this interest. It's tempting to jump in with both feet and follow the instinctive lead, but it's likely better to do some research and eliminate some of the mystery first. Then, you can progress with more confident footing.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A new connection could help propel you toward an aspiration of yours at this time. However, this opportunity may come with strings attached. When you're not sure how to move in the direction of your goals, someone who's experienced can help guide you and provide connections with places and people who gave them their initial chances. They may even directly have resources that will be useful to you, so don't let a resistance to meeting new people hold you back from your future.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The current opinions of others might be about to shift. You could change your look, alter your approach to life, or simply express a personal belief that affects how others think of you. Taking any kind of stance can be scary, and it's likely more comfortable to slip back into an old familiar persona, even if that wouldn't be quite as satisfactory to you. Express yourself and be who YOU want to be, rather than sticking with who other people want you to be.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A recent area of study may pique your interest. Even if you weren't expecting to become a student, this subject might just be so fascinating that you're unable to resist looking into it. You could gain a mentor who wants to teach you more about the topic, or you may research its facets on your own to expand your mind and your viewpoint on life. You're meant to be creative and curious now, so explore, and don't be shy about it!

