Daily horoscope for April 7, 2022

General Daily Insight for April 7, 2022

All signs point to yes! Headstrong Mercury in Aries sextiles forward-thinking Saturn in Aquarius at 8:37 am EDT, encouraging us to move forward with our most passionate and hopeful goals. The nurturing Moon then moves into its home sign of Cancer, putting us in touch with our inner needs. Finally, Luna reaches out for a trine with spiritual Venus in Pisces, allowing creative breakthroughs and emotional healing to flow forth. This is a time for not only dreaming, but for doing as well.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your heart, mind, and soul can align today. You have access to a sense of clarity that helps put the puzzle pieces of life together. Get ready to level up in life! Consider using this inspirational time to reorganize your home, write out your goals for the rest of the year, or even change your personal style. You may come across as extra blunt today, because you're more likely to say what's on your mind, but your heart should be in the right place.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Good ideas can arrive when you're least expecting them. Pay attention to your dreams, as you receive some inspiration while asleep on how to get what you want out of your waking life. Write down what you dreamt about as soon as you wake up if possible, and if someone from your real life was in your dream the night before, you may want to reach out to them. They could have advice that will really inspire you to move forward.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Connections can get you everywhere today. The people in your life are likely to show up for you in many ways, providing you with support and security. When you fall, they can be there to catch you. Even strangers are more likely to be kind to you during this time. You don't have to go it alone, and communicating your needs can help to fix issues you've struggled with for some time, especially in the workplace. People are willing to help.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Wearing your heart on your sleeve can be a good thing currently. Your honest emotions may not always reward you, but today you're more likely to be met with empathy and understanding. This is a good time to clear up differences with others or pour your heart out to someone who wants to be a shoulder for you to cry on. Vulnerability gives others the opportunity to connect with you, and you'll gain a better sense of who's there to see the real you.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You can learn a lot about a specific person today. You never know what kind of information you'll get from someone you don't know that well -- it may even completely change how you see them. You could meet someone new and have a lengthy conversation or coordinate with a pal to strengthen an older connection, but either way, communication can flow freely. Spending time with someone that you'd like to get to know better is the best way to develop or deepen a friendship.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Good mindsets bring good outcomes at this time. Someone in your life likely has good news for you that's related to your hard work and persistent mindset. This could fuel your optimism and help you stay centered on the things you want to attract into your life. Your mind will also act more quickly, so you may have to slow down in order to help others catch up. Chances are high that others will be impressed with your quick thinking and can-do attitude.

Libra

September 23-October 22

A sense of accomplishment and pride is on the horizon. You have the ability to focus your efforts and get the job done while still finding time to help the people around you -- that's something to be proud of! The fruits of your efforts can be returned through your loved ones. Spending time with the people you care about today could result in fond memories being shared and created. Instead of getting caught up in work, find time to make connections.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

There may be a lot on your to-do list right now! Thankfully, you're likely to enjoy much of what you have to do. This is a great time to take or plan a short trip with your family or friends. You can find variety and fun by hitting up new locations together. Those who can't get away may benefit from a staycation of some sort -- or even just playing a game together after dinner. Do what you can to create a personal getaway!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You have the gift of gab at this time, Sagittarius. Your natural charms are operating better than ever, providing you with the right thing to say at the right time. Let your intuition steer you where you want to go! Spending too much time rehearsing could come off as false -- don't make the mistake of overthinking things. Instead, trust your gut. If speaking up feels right, just say what you're feeling. You may be surprised by who you connect with!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your roots won't fail you right now. An opportunity to connect with a family member or nurturing figure may appear, heralding someone who wants to help you build a foundation for your own family. You don't have to do everything on your own! Families come in all shapes and sizes, and your desire to help the people you care about is known. Let this person help you now so that you can offer a helping hand to them and others in the future.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your passion is now incredibly powerful! You may be fired up about a topic, absolutely raring to go and tell anyone who will listen about it. This could be an event that you attended, a person that you're a fan of, or even just an idea that you strongly believe in. Others will likely admire your genuine care, as long as you're not steamrolling anyone to get your point across. They should be willing to listen to you when you listen to them in return.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Healing can come through strengthening your armor at the moment. Being a kind person doesn't mean making yourself available to everyone, because some people won't take your boundaries seriously! Celebrate the times you've said no to someone in order to protect your peace. You are more experienced and wiser now, and you may know better ways to protect yourself spiritually and emotionally. Today, you can reserve the most gentle and loving sides of yourself for those who will respect and love you in return.

