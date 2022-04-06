Daily horoscope for April 6, 2022

General Daily Insight for April 6, 2022

An emotional journey is in store! The changeable Moon in Gemini starts us off with a sextile to the independent Sun in Aries, highlighting our sense of self. The Moon trines Saturn at 8:26 pm EDT, temporarily stabilizing our feelings, but our emotions may get blown out of proportion when the Moon squares Jupiter soon after. Finally, the Moon's square to foggy Neptune can really muddy the waters, so we shouldn't let momentary mood swings inform major decisions. Everything should be clearer tomorrow.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Feelings can cause your tongue to slip today. You could feel as if you're bursting to express something, but it may be more temporary of an opinion than you think it is. Your current knowledge might be just a small part of a bigger picture, so acting due to what you're feeling in the moment could trip you up as you journey through life. Take a breather and make sure you have all the relevant information before passing judgment on anyone.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Even the best intentions can lead to unexpected destinations now. You may know exactly what you need to do in order for a conversation or an event to go well for you, but the actions of others can create a much different outcome. Instead of mourning what didn't manifest, be ready to roll with the punches and enjoy whatever reality turns out to be! You never look better than when you're the one who can turn potential disasters into amazing opportunities.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Connecting may prove to be a challenge today. Some unexpected emotional distance could stand between you and someone else that you encounter. Fortunately, just because you come from different walks of life doesn't mean that you can't share common ground. Humor and kindness are both great ways to connect with people that you don't know much about or don't feel that you have much in common with. Embrace your fellow person and focus on what you share rather than on how you differ!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Imposter syndrome could creep in at any moment. No matter how wonderfully things are actually going, you may fear that you're not living up to someone else's expectations. You're likely creating this perceived disapproval in your mind and imagining yourself failing, even though you're really showing up and putting in your best effort! Instead of trying to read people's minds to figure out their opinion on you, focus on doing your work to the best of your ability and letting the rest fall into place.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Relationships may feel uncertain right now, but you probably can't quite put your finger on why. Even if things appear to be going well, doubt can try to erase that positivity. Past experiences with other people may have gone badly, making you fear reliving that hurt with a new friend. Take a deep breath and try not to focus on the potential negatives -- instead, look on the bright side! If real friends truly have an issue with you, they can express it directly.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may be stuck in a rut right now, feeling like you're not showing others your best self. Rather than changing styles completely, consider simply refreshing what already works for you. Revitalize, rather than redo! A trim could be more effective than a brand-new haircut, and sprucing up a piece of clothing might be better than buying something brand new. You can use what's worked for you in the past to help the image that you portray to the outside world reflect your inner growth.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Responsibility can be unclear today. A normally easy-going group may become more serious at any moment, and you might not be sure what your part is to play in the conversation. Making light of serious matters, even if you're trying to help, could make your interactions more difficult. Doing your best to be emotionally in tune with the people around you will help you understand your part. Let others reach out to you, then you can understand how to reach back to them.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Stability can currently be found in repetition. Old vices may try to resurface in the form of past lovers, ex-friends, or personal bad habits that you have set down already. Though the temptation to regress might be strong, you know how far you've come now that you've left all that behind you! Let yourself continue to move toward a more supportive place in life. Imagine your life is a plant reaching for the sun -- don't give up now and fall back onto the ground.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The words of others may have a stronger effect than usual. Receiving words of encouragement and support today will likely spur you on and motivate you. On the other hand, if you receive criticism or even insults, that could sting a little more strongly. Do your best to have a strong sense of self as you make your way through the day, allowing any negative opinions to slide right off without darkening your day. Others can observe you, but only you define yourself!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Perfection isn't attainable today. Whether you think this is a bad thing or not, it's a fact, and accepting it lets you mistakes and chalk them up to experience. You can reach for the stars, but tearing everything down and starting over every time you make a mistake could make for a long and frustrating trip to outer space. Don't sweat the little setbacks! Odds are, you won't even remember the tiny flaws once you realize you're closer than ever to achieving your goals.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your ability to think ahead could come into play at any moment. Finances can be a little foggy under today's energy, preventing you from having a strong foundation for any necessary decisions involving your hard-earned money. Temptation or a lack of forethought could cause you to spend more than you expected. Before you leave the house, check and make sure that you already have that thing you really need, and maybe double-check your budget as well. You'll be glad that you made the extra effort!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your self-worth is key, right now and in general. Others may dim your light, even unintentionally, while you're trying your best to please them or someone else. Regardless of how good or bad their intentions are, their actions can greatly affect your mental and emotional wellbeing. By affirming to yourself that you won't allow others to determine your self-worth before you set foot outside, you'll set yourself up for success before anyone gets a chance to try to sway you from your course.

