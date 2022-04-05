Daily horoscope for April 5, 2022

General Daily Insight for April 5, 2022

All things beautiful are beginning to flow freely. Some of the raw, powerful energy of Mars conjunct Saturn is still influencing us, but that heat has begun to evaporate, allowing a more blissful energy to blossom as Venus moves from Aquarius to Pisces. Spiritual, expressive Pisces gives Venus the freedom to grow its generosity, beauty, and harmonious vision in magical ways. However, sometimes we forget our limits with Venus in Pisces -- so let's rein in our good intentions if they go too far!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your inner self is asking you to pay attention when it comes to love. You may find that you're called to practice self-care during this time by reaching into the past and pulling out something that made you happy when you were younger. It could be watching a movie that makes you reminisce about good times with loved ones or eating a meal that reminds you of someone who loves you. Stay in the present, but bring a little bit of the past with you.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your group of friends might be increasingly leaning toward quality over quantity. You may find yourself drawn to smaller gatherings involving people that you want to spend more time with, delving deeper rather than making more shallow connections. This transit can improve your popularity as well, allowing you to cultivate a circle of pals that will be as supportive of you as you are of them. Others could flock to your light, and you'll feel ready to shine with trustworthy friends around you.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Let yourself be known! You may feel unprepared for the responsibilities of a higher professional position or not unsure if an opportunity is suited to your skills. Never fear, because Venus is giving you the go-ahead to do it all with style and grace. You'll have more luck in the workplace during this transit, so showcase yourself and don't be afraid that you won't be able to shoulder whatever is thrown at you. Your innate ability to adapt and evolve won't let you down.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Creative inspiration strikes now! Even if you're not normally that artistic or crafty, you're being gifted an enthusiastic spark that you can apply to all sorts of enticing projects, new or old. Even a task as simple as updating your resume would be a worthy use of the free-flowing energy that this transit provides. You may find that traveling goes more smoothly as well during this time, so it might be time to pack your bags for that trip you've been dreaming about!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Exclusivity can be enticing today. You may find a great new place that's not too well-known and keep it all for yourself and your loved ones! The public might not celebrate you, but personal, heartfelt praise is more likely to come your way. It's a good time to work in the shadows as well, perfecting things under the surface before you throw off the veil and impress everyone with all you've done. The less you say about what you haven't confirmed or finished, the better.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Partnerships can begin to make sense today. Your relationships with the people that you build your life alongside can all run a little more smoothly as Venus's influence comes into play. You may find that compromise comes more easily, and others are less inclined to bicker about things that don't matter. This time is valuable for growing partnerships that have hit snags and for allowing forgiveness to heal old wounds that could be holding both people back. Let any past hurts evolve into future connections.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Mundane things can be beautiful today. You may have been out of sync with regular life for a while, and getting back to your normal routine is probably a relief. You're likely to appreciate the small stuff, such as a friend running an errand with you or your partner surprising you by doing your chores. A little gratitude goes a long way, and you may find that others are willing to take some of the burden off of your back. Ask for what you need!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Fortune favors the brave more than usual right now. You may have a particular dramatic flair at the moment, and trying to hide it won't do you any good. Your heart is ready to be truthful, even if you've been trying to hold back in order to seem more agreeable or pleasant. When you intuitively feel the urge to let your inner thoughts be known, don't hesitate to express how you feel. Let Venus bolster your courage! It could pay off in a big way.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Home is where the heart is today. Venus is highlighting your living arrangements, asking what needs to be held onto and what's cluttering up your space with stagnant energy. Now is a positive time to revamp your living arrangements, whether that means simply rearranging the furniture to improve the flow of your surroundings or even taking on a new roommate to really shake things up. Injecting a little more color could do wonders, so don't shy away from what makes your house feel like home.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The social butterfly in you is ready to take flight. Conversations may have been a little dry lately, but that will likely change under Venus' influence. Expect more people to reach out, potentially with conversations on topics that you've been dying to discuss with someone. Laughter and excited gasps could pepper your talks, and you may even get some unexpected good news! Let yourself even get into spiritual conversations and talk about your emotions, it can be highly healing to talk it all out.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A better standard of living is calling your name. As you experience this Venus transit, you may find that your finances increasing, you receive more gifts, or even find more time to rest and relax. This can be a luxurious, relaxing time, but for those that struggle to slow down, it may be difficult to take a break from the lucrative work that there is to be done. Whether you're working on making extra money or rejuvenating your energy, Venus is here to help.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your sense of self receives a boost of confidence today. You may have felt lost recently, like you're not sure where you belong in the grand scheme of things. Don't worry! There's a place in the universe's pattern for you at this very moment. Remember the qualities that make you special and the times when your talents have shone. Instead of waiting for permission to be your best self, go ahead and embody this person to the best of your abilities. Feel your worth wholeheartedly!

