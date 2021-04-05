Daily horoscope for April 5, 2021

General Daily Insight for April 5, 2021
We may begin the day in an emotional rut as the sensitive Moon unites with intense Pluto in controlling Capricorn in the early morning hours. Our problems could feel unsolvable, but after the Moon enters objective Aquarius at 9:04 am EDT, we start to be able to think our way out. Connecting with others to get perspective is favored once the Moon makes a sextile to communicative Mercury. Burdens are lightened when shared, and also burdens are lightened when aired.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Authority issues might weigh heavily on you today. A parental figure -- or maybe a boss who has that vibe -- could seem controlling. It may help you to reach out to a friend or even read the archives of your favorite advice blog to get an outside perspective on what is typical behavior in this situation. You do not have to aspire to be normal for the sake of being normal, but this can help to guide your actions and reactions.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You are rethinking your capacity for spiritual connection now. You might have been held back by your experiences, past or present, with a religious institution that used control instead of genuine, authoritative guidance. Now, you'll need to become your own authority figure in this realm. Your practical nature as a Taurus will help you with this, as it gives you the ability to look at the concrete results of different approaches and see which ones lead to functional outcomes. You are the one to decide what aligns with your life and soul.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You may need to figure out how an emotionally intense experience you had recently fits into your larger, intellectual understanding of the world. Emotions are sometimes not your comfort zone, but talking things out generally makes you feel better. It is good that you have the ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone, because an acquaintance who doesn’t know you very well may have a fresher perspective on your situation than your close friends who are already in too deep.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
If a close relationship feels controlling or smothering, the answer, paradoxically, may be seeking more intimacy. There seems to be too much focus on how well one or both of you are meeting the expectations of the "partner" or "friend" job description. Try connecting with each other as humans instead. It is also possible that a parental relationship is influencing this situation; are you repeating a dynamic that you had or saw with your parents in the past? These patterns run deep, but your actions are still up to you.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You enjoy work and routine less than others to begin with, but today, the drudgery could feel downright oppressive. Pursuing intellectual stimulation like a thoughtful book or movie could at least give you a window out. Afterward, discussing whatever you learn with a close friend or partner could even strengthen the relationship. You are sometimes perceived as self-centered, but one of the hardest parts about responsibilities for you is actually the way they isolate you from others. Make a point to stay connected.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
The child in you may have emerged as a way to balance some of life's responsibility, but now it has gotten too powerful and is too aggressively telling you what to do. To find balance, you might need to intentionally focus on adult matters. You could start with the bills and chores, but that is pretty much how you got into this predicament. Try to move on to the more sensual side of adulthood at some point -- kids don't actually get ALL the fun.
Libra
September 23-October 22
The responsibilities of family life seem to be weighing you down now. What you really need is a date night or a good hangout with a close friend to remind you that there is more to you than what you provide to your loved ones. While you may get satisfaction from knowing that you are the rock in your family, balance is truly necessary, and you need to feel valued for who you are as an individual, too.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
It is easy for you to get caught up in the drama of the people around you today. Stuff like that can be a fun chew toy for your penetrating intellect, and it does not require you to be as vulnerable as solving your own problems might. However, focusing on taking care of your own responsibilities, both domestic and professional, can be grounding, and you will see you are very capable of getting things done. Start small and watch your progress grow.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Money issues might be stressing you out, but how are you thinking about them? The root of a financial leak you cannot seem to stop may have something to do with how you think or communicate about finances. You especially may need to examine your views on luck. It is fine to believe that good fortune can happen, but you may be using this concept as a way to shield yourself from responsibility for the results of your own decisions. In the end, your fortune is what you make it.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You are coming across as especially intense to others today. Even if that isn’t what you intend, there may not be much you can do to convince them otherwise. You will be better off focusing on things that have a tangible and visible outcome that can be judged on its own merits, rather than on what anybody thinks of you personally. Organizing financial data would be one option, as would cleaning up around the house. Give yourself a real, noticeable win.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
It may be hard for you to figure out why you have been feeling more emotional than usual lately. After the Moon goes into your sign this morning, though, you can make some progress toward articulating whatever has been hard to pin down. Talking things out with someone else can help you clarify things, but this is more of an issue within yourself than a relationship problem with anyone else, so journaling could be a substitute. Let your thoughts flow and see where they lead.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
The groups you belong to in your community or on social media might be making you crazy, especially if even the people you agree with are trying to impose rigid standards. It may be that you would like to see more empathy for situations where there are exceptions to the rules, or you could be so passionate about your group’s ideals that others are trying to set boundaries on your emotional displays. Step away from the drama for now and take time alone to reflect on what you really value.