Daily horoscope for April 4, 2022

General Daily Insight for April 4, 2022

The cobwebs are being shaken off today! The emotional Taurus Moon squares calculating Saturn in Aquarius, forcing us to look at the way things have always been done and decide if the emotional outcome of these methods is worth it. The Moon trine destructive Pluto in Capricorn gives us the ability to break down stagnancy, and innovative Mars in Aquarius conjoins with Saturn at 9:51 pm EDT, motivating us to create a better system. Once the Moon enters problem-solving Gemini, we can make real progress.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your career may need refinement and reevaluation during this time. Under this alignment, you might feel lucky to be in the perfect job for you, but many people are dissatisfied with the work that they do or the conditions that they have to work in. It could normally be easy to accept treatment that you're used to, but the real issues may be unable to be ignored today. Find the cracks that need to be fixed and make your voice heard!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

New knowledge could challenge something that you've always believed to be true at this time. This isn't necessarily earth-shattering knowledge that changes your life, but you're likely to learn something that is at least a little jarring. Adjusting your mind to this newfound knowledge may be uncomfortable, but it's likely better to accept it and begin adjusting rather than to reject it and cling to outdated ways of thinking. The sooner you begin to let the truth in, the faster the uncomfortable feeling should fade.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

A little positivity can go a long way at the moment. An open heart and mind may give you opportunities that a negative mindset would have taken from you. You can't win a contest if you don't enter, and you can't get a job if you don't apply! Taking yourself out of the race before it even starts is only detrimental to you. There's no guarantee that you'll be the winner, but at least you'll be able to say you put yourself in the running.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Two sides may be battling for your favor right now. You may find that two parties are asking you to choose sides, likely someone that's been in your life for ages versus someone who's fairly new to you. You don't have to pick favorites -- doing so may actually be damaging to both relationships. You don't have to bend to another person's will and can remain neutral if you so choose. You don't have to be a part of a fight that you didn't start!

Leo

July 23-August 22

The work you're doing may not be aligned with the recognition that you receive. You might have been putting in extra hours to achieve amazing results, but your reward could be less than you expected. Being undervalued can cause you to doubt yourself, but don't let the worth that others try to place on you be the final say on the matter. Speak up and make it known what you expect! If you don't, others may force their own incorrect expectations onto your actions.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your current reality may not be matching a picture in your mind. You may have had a plan before life got in the way and caused delays where you expected immediate progress. There's no way to control all the variables no matter how careful you are, and things happen for a reason. Even if you're not as far as you thought you'd be at this point, you've still made good progress. Remember, mistakes are just methods that you've learned don't work.

Libra

September 23-October 22

An old standby, such as a past comfort zone or childhood habit, might be retired at any moment. While this can feel unfamiliar, growth is meant to feel this way -- like realizing you've outgrown a shoe that used to be your favorite. You're not meant to stay the same person for your whole life! It's OK when things that bring you comfort and joy evolve with you. Thank your past self and let go of anything from their life that you don't enjoy anymore.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You can't treat everyone the same way at this time. You might be treating someone in your life that you care about the same way that you treat a family member, and you could be confused if you don't get the same positive results from this person that you receive from that relative. People need different things, and taking a one-size-fits-all to everyone in your life can result in hurt feelings and confusion. Ask what they need, and then try to adjust your approach.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Too much repetition in your daily routine can make your life feel stale. You may be itching for a refreshing experience and feeling uninspired by what's been happening to you lately. However, you're likely to continue getting the same results if you keep doing the same habits. Look within and see where your thought process or your self-talk might be causing you to go in circles. You might want to seek an outside perspective in order to see where you may be repeating yourself.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Sometimes you haven't failed, you just haven't given yourself enough time to try. Looking back, you may feel like you're now stuck with several half-finished projects that once fell flat in the middle. It may be time to pick one of them back up and look at it with fresh eyes now that you're older and wiser. With a little careful editing of what's already there, combined with new ideas for finishing out strong, you might be closer to a finished product than you think.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Something that you railed against in the past, insisting that you would never give it a try, could now be coming back into your mind. You may feel like you need to be true to your past self, but tastes change! If your intuition is guiding you toward enjoying this thing that you once rejected, it's okay to change your mind. We're not static creatures, so consider giving it another shot. Don't let your image of yourself hold you back from personal growth.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You may want to protect your ideas for now. While presenting a new, progressive idea to those around you might sound tempting, it may be too progressive for your audience to understand without more explanation than you have prepared. Sharing it too early could end up shooting it down in its first stages. This idea is likely still in its earliest form, and you'd be wise to give it more care and attention before you commit to showing it to the people in your life.

