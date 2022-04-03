Daily horoscope for April 3, 2022

General Daily Insight for April 3, 2022

A vibrant change is in the cards. We only have one aspect on the charts today -- the luxurious Moon conjoins with revolutionary Uranus in Taurus at 1:47 pm EDT. Our feelings and actions can be erratic under this influence, and we may be tempted to make changes or criticisms where they're not actually needed. Having a discerning eye when it comes to knowing what needs our attention is paramount. After all, if it isn't broken, don't try to fix it!

Aries

March 21-April 19

A readjustment of your finances could be in order. Your pay may have fluctuated since you last balanced your checkbook, or you might need to add a new expense that tips the scales in a way that creates problems. Overspending can be a dangerous pitfall, especially when emotional shopping is involved, so be diligent about the ways you're spending your money. Distracting yourself and avoiding any impulse buys may be all you need to do to make a good decision.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

So many thoughts, so little time! Each and every possible scenario may be spiraling through your mind as you daydream about the future, but this day could slip away from you if you're unaware of what's going on around you. Being present can be difficult with so many thoughts bouncing around in your mind, but try to tap back into reality so that you can take hold of the opportunities right in front of you. A little bit of focus will go a long way!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your feelings may go on a journey before the day is done. Mood swings can be hard to recognize while you're inside them in real time, and it's not a bad thing to feel your feelings! Give your emotions space to be acknowledged and felt -- but you may want to take a step back and ask yourself if you're making an informed decision or an emotional one before you give your final answer. You're in control of your emotions, not the other way around.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You might wake up just the same as you were yesterday, while the people around you seem more inclined to act unpredictably. Behavior that you've come to expect from the people in your life could be thrown out the window! Someone in your life may throw you an emotional curveball that you never thought would come from them. Do your best to catch this curveball when it comes, but if it knocks you off balance, just recover as best you can and keep moving forward.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Public drama can rear its head under the current energy. You may not be a part of the drama that plays out, but you're likely to witness an unusual event if you're out and about. Whether it's a public emotional meltdown or a long line at the restaurant causing flaming temperaments, remaining steady under pressure will be your friend. Do what you can to make the situation calmer, and then let it go. At least you'll have a great story to tell later!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The freedom bug might unexpectedly bite you sometime today. You could find yourself itching for a break from monotony, and although you may not be able to drop everything and leave town, your schedule can probably handle a small break from your usual activities. Think of something you've been wanting to do -- then do it! It's time to stop putting off those invigorating moments that you feel yourself being pulled toward. Life is short, and it's good to honor spontaneous times like these.

Libra

September 23-October 22

An old grudge may fade from your mind very soon. A past hurt that you've been trying to heal for some time can finally begin to leave the front of your mind, and not a moment too soon! This emotional burden may have been wearing you down for a while. Let some of its tension dissolve at last. It could even be a conversation with the person who hurt you that gives you some peace. Be open to soothing your soul!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Someone close to you could surprise you, and you may not know how to feel about it. You might not be someone who likes surprises, and when hearing something that you weren't expecting, your knee-jerk reaction may not be a positive one. Before you jump to conclusions, try to understand where they're coming from. You could have shocked people in the past by revealing something about yourself, and you likely would have wanted to be accepted then. Try to extend the same to them now.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your routine is unlikely to go as planned today. The store might be out of the groceries you need, or someone that you have a standing appointment with may need to reschedule at the last second. These last-minute changes can be frustrating or disappointing, but if you do your best to expect some adjustments, you'll be able to flow with them accordingly. It should be easier for you to roll with the punches rather than try and force things to be what they normally are.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Someone may try to get you out of your comfort zone, no matter how much you want to stick to what you know. A peer could push you to step outside of what you're used to and try something that you're a novice at. Although you may be afraid to look like a fool when you start, remind yourself that people are rarely great at something they've just begun to learn! Give yourself some freedom to make mistakes while you're learning.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Someone in your family may make a decision that surprises you. You might not have been expecting them to tell you about a recent endeavor of theirs, especially if it sounds like an out-of-character for them to tell you about. They could be progressing past old habits or letting go of hard-held beliefs that are now outdated. Even though you may be shocked to hear what they have to say, keep an open mind. We're all constantly evolving, even your most steadfast family member!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You might be inclined to break away from the crowd today. Others could make it clear to you which way is the more tried-and-true path, but you may still prefer the road less traveled. When your intuition calls you away from what seems like the safe option, nothing anyone says is likely to change your mind. This can be a great thing for your pioneering spirit! Your inner sense is letting you know where you're supposed to end up, and that's a beautiful thing.

