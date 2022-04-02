Daily horoscope for April 2, 2022

General Daily Insight for April 2, 2022

Saying what's on our hearts can heal us today, even if it's painful. Communicative Mercury conjoins healing Chiron in passionate Aries, allowing us to express our raw thoughts. With the emotional Moon squaring destructive Pluto afterward, an emotional fallout may follow this cathartic moment. Once the Moon moves into gentle Taurus, emotions will likely temper. Finally, the headstrong Sun conjoins Mercury in Aries at 7:11 pm EDT, helping us think clearly about where our passions lie. If it matters to you, then it's important!

Aries

March 21-April 19

There is great power in your words today. Your image may be hurt if you go too far, especially if you do so in a very public domain. Chiming in on a social media post that you disagree with might be tempting, but your fiery feelings could cause you to take your comeback a step further than it needs to go. You're trying to get a point across to another human being, not attacking an enemy. Take a deep breath before you express any criticism.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It might be difficult to explain your thoughts with clarity. Your emotions could overwhelm you while you're trying to tell a story, or you might explain yourself in a weaving and winding way that's hard to understand. This doesn't mean that you should keep your mouth shut! Instead, make an effort to see things from the other person's perspective when you're trying to communicate. Putting yourself in their shoes can help you choose the words that will make the most sense.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

A friend could hit a nerve by accident right now. You may feel like they just aren't listening to you as you share your feelings, or their response might sting you in a way that you weren't expecting. Instead of acting defensive, take a moment to try and think through what they meant by what they said, and let them know how you're feeling. A real friend should take the time to explain what they meant and absolve some of the hurt.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

The approval of others might be elusive. You may be proud of a recent accomplishment or just trying to be optimistic about life, but someone could still rain on your parade. While this might be purposeful, they may simply be in a world of their own and not thinking of how their reaction will affect you. Try to understand that they're living their own life and don't let them dim your light! Their perception of you is something you have very little control over.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Minor annoyances may try to spoil your good mood. It may seem like no matter how hard you try, someone or something creates a new problem to replace the one you just solved. Knowing this going into today will help prepare you to roll with the punches and keep your plans flexible, as they could be subject to more than one change. Loosen up your shoulders, stretch your neck, and get ready to overcome any of the little challenges life might throw your way.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Negative thoughts may cloud your mind, but they shouldn't shut you down right now. Doubt has the potential to creep in and create problems that weren't there before, muddying your way forward. You might experience a setback that leads to the onset of these concerns, or someone in your life may tear apart a plan of yours that you thought was bulletproof. Give yourself five minutes to complain, but then dust yourself off and get back up! That's half the battle, and you're no quitter.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Too many cooks in the kitchen can spoil the meal at the moment. You might be receiving input from several different sources, and each one thinks that they know what's best for you. It can be overwhelming to try to sift through all of this information, so remind yourself that you don't have to take everyone's advice -- especially if people are contradicting each other. Do your best to tune in to your inner voice and let any distracting chatter fade into the background.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Words said in anger are difficult to take back -- particularly today. You may have a moment where things feel like they're boiling over, leading you to believe that someone has to shoulder the blame for this situation. In reality, it's likely a combination of different factors that led to the current issue, and putting all the blame on one person isn't realistic or fair. Breathe through the initial anger and remind yourself that revenge only adds to the hurt, it doesn't take it away.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A lack of planning could come back to haunt you at this time. Organization and paying attention to detail are key, because your main pitfalls likely come from a shaky foundation. Spontaneity is often a good thing, but you may forget about an important meeting or lose something that you regularly need if you're playing it by ear. Making a list of little reminders and making sure that your essentials are on your person before you leave can make all the difference.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A negative thought is no place to linger. Right now, you could get lost in your own head, spiraling into potential scary scenarios that may never happen. Although it's good to be prepared, sometimes preparation can slip into fear-mongering. There's no point in filling yourself with fear before you even get started. Stay occupied today, even if you're not planning to work or see anyone else, because your busy hands and mind can help you avoid falling into an imaginary disaster.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Something may currently be holding you back from fully expressing yourself. This is likely something internal, such as a worry that you're burdening others with your problems or that you can't trust them with your real feelings. Knowing the difference between fear and intuition will help you to know with whom to share your innermost thoughts, and you can always journal about things you're truly too afraid to say. Repressing your worries can weigh you down, so try to get things off of your chest!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Someone might try to throw you off your rhythm today. You may have a certain way that you like to do your tasks, and someone in your life could be trying to take the reins by bossing you around or stepping in to do things according to their own vision. Even if they mean well, try to find a compromise. Doing things completely their way may cause you to feel untrue to yourself. Your vision is just as worthy as theirs!

