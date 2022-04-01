Daily horoscope for April 1, 2022

General Daily Insight for April 1, 2022

New beginnings can soothe our old wounds. The bold Aries New Moon gives us a fresh start to the month at 2:24 am EDT. The Moon then moves to sextile powerful Mars in Aquarius, sparking our drive to be creative with our everyday actions, while Luna sextile steadfast Saturn lends us the strength to commit to our innovations. Finally, the Moon conjoins The Wounded Healer, asteroid Chiron, encouraging us to move forward from our past emotional wounds. Let the healing in!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

They're playing your song, Aries! You're no stranger to the power of being creative and thinking quickly on your feet, and today you can use your innate boldness to your benefit. You have cosmic permission to work energetically on your own or lead a team confidently, and you can find great success when you're being creative and original. Don't try to imitate when it's your turn to step up, because your best, most genuine self perfectly fits the energy of the day.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your stamina could be put to the test today. The tasks that you have to complete before the day is done may be piling up, even if you don't feel your peppiest. Whether you didn't get enough sleep last night or you're just not feeling it, don't try to do more than you're able. Overcommitting is an easy trap to fall into, and saying no won't make you a bad person. Being honest about what you can accomplish should make things easier for everyone.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You can get by with a little help from your friends. An upcoming trip or project might be looming overwhelmingly in your mind, and asking a friend for advice or even calling someone up for their companionship can help. Once you hear yourself explaining your circumstances to another person, there's a good chance that you'll realize it's not as scary as you think. There's really no need to travel fast today, so if you want to go far, take time to go together!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Now is not the time to let anyone hold you back! While you've likely got enough momentum to make a good-sized dent in the tasks that you have before you, you may also want to keep a few of your plans a secret. Letting everyone know your business could end up delaying you, and your plans are too good to share with everyone. Make sure that the most important business stays on a need-to-know basis. Not everyone needs to know!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Nature is calling your name! It may not feel like the right time to take a spontaneous break, but adventure is out there, even if it's only a little jaunt. Your routine may be creating stagnancy for you, and your heart probably wants to break out of the mold today. Whether you feel led to plan a trip on foreign shores or to drive out on a simple day trip, take some friends and catch up. Breathe the fresh air -- you deserve it!

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Transformation often doesn't happen overnight. You may feel a new burst of momentum toward improving your health or breaking a bad habit, but you could still feel like you aren't seeing enough of a result for your efforts. Progress is much easier said than done, and often, we don't immediately see the end product that we're dreaming of. Use your meticulous skills to figure out a plan of action, and once you're in a rhythm, you might not even notice the good habits naturally forming.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Creativity is currently at your doorstep, asking you to let it in! You have an opportunity to express yourself creatively now, and it's a bonus if you make something meaningful for someone that you love. Whether you want to get a jump on crafting a friend's birthday card DIYing a toy for a beloved pet, use your unique skills to tangibly show your appreciation of someone special in your life. You have a lot of love to give, and it should be fun!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Everyday life can be a chore sometimes, but it can also be comforting. Your routine is likely to go by faster and with fewer bumps in the road today, making productivity a smooth process. It may not be shiny and exciting, but your routine is reliable, and you could be coming out of a hectic time, making you particularly thankful that life is going back to normal. Don't be afraid to romanticize your daily life -- consider adding a fun treat to your day!

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's time to let the sunshine in, literally and metaphorically. This is a great time to have fun, express yourself, and connect with your friends. A video chat with someone who really gets you might be all you need to fill the day with laughter and intrigue. However, you can be prone to distraction. If there's something that absolutely needs to get done, don't wait until the last second. Go ahead and get it out of the way early for future you!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Home is where your heart is, and your surroundings should reflect that. That room that you've been hesitating to clean or that decorating that you've been procrastinating? It's time to get into them. Even if you only have a few minutes to spare, reevaluating and refreshing the energy flow in your home can make all the difference in your mood. It's an atmosphere that you spend quite a bit of time in, so it's worth it to make it comfortable.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The electricity of today is palpable -- for better or for worse. You may be feeling extra excitable, and without providing an outlet for that energy, you could end up feeling anxious. Going for a run, cleaning your house, or just dancing in your room can help you release any jitters. Impatience could cause you to make mistakes that force you to go back and redo what you've already done, so take your time with decisions. Channel that energy and watch it carry you higher!

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

An emotionally charged day might be in store for you. A loved one might be the cause of these strong feelings -- you can be their shoulder to cry on, the person celebrating a win with them, or someone who can laugh and cry as they tell you everything that's happened since they last saw you. Try not to attach yourself too strongly to your feelings! Just let them flow through you and be present for your friend. Your emotional intelligence can serve you well.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.