Daily horoscope for April 1, 2020

Tending to our emotional needs makes sense with the Moon in sensitive Cancer, yet we may feel compelled to force our way through our feelings today in order to be productive. The Moon's tense square to the Sun in assertive Aries at 6:21 am EDT creates stress between our inner needs and real-life circumstances. The key to swimming through this energy is to go with the flow. There will be time to explore our feelings when Luna creates dreamy trines to both Mercury and Neptune in Pisces later today. At this time, we'll be encouraged to connect with our richest fantasies.