Daily horoscope for March 31, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 31, 2022

Our minds are likely going to feel rather wired today, whether we're slumbering or wide awake. The Pisces Moon will sextile Pluto while many of us are still asleep, perhaps sending us important messages in our dreams, but the day will clear up once the Moon enters Aries. We can greatly benefit from this unflagging fiery energy, especially during the lunar conjunction to Mercury at 10:35 pm EDT. Those of us who are hoping for a quiet night are out of luck!

Aries

March 21-April 19

You may feel more receptive to fresh, new ideas than usual today. The Moon is gliding through your sign, and while she lights you up she'll also slip into a conjunction with messenger Mercury at the same degree, setting off a spark of communication that could have your mind burning with bright potential. Pay attention to any ideas that might come your way -- there is likely a very good reason they occurred to you, so don't miss out on this opportunity!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Ideas could seem to come from nowhere today -- or perhaps somewhere even more fantastical than that. The Moon and Mercury are coming together for a powerful conjunction in your dreamy 12th house, helping you navigate through life with a hands-off approach, instead of through any direct efforts. The less you try and lead, the more likely it is that you'll imagine something really special. Take your foot off the gas and see where it takes you! Either way, you'll probably love the results.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

This day is going to be anything but quiet, Gemini! The Moon is gliding through your 11th House of Social Groups and Global Technology, encouraging you to get out and connect with people. Try to take some time away from your responsibilities to enjoy yourself. A fun invitation or opportunity could come your way when the Moon conjoins Mercury in this same territory, so be sure to keep your phone close at hand -- you won't want to miss out on any festivities!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Important conversations could be taking place today -- and you may need to be a part of them. The Moon is meeting up with logical Mercury in your professional 10th house, helping you organize your goals and voice your needs when it comes to meeting them. A discussion with a boss or other VIP could work wonders for you, so if the chance for some one-on-one time comes, you should definitely take the meeting. Don't hesitate to ask for what you deserve!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Messages could arrive from far, far away today. The Moon is flying through your 9th House of Culture and Higher Education, turning your attention outward. This theme will be bolstered as the Moon conjoins clever Mercury in this same sector. You could unexpectedly get pulled into a new adventure or enticed to seek out information or experiences far different than your usual activities. This is a day for exploring, so prepare yourself with an open mind and see what comes your way.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Any conversation could take on a rather serious note today. The Moon and Mercury are meeting up for a major conjunction in your intense 8th House of Shared Finances and Intimate Bonding, so if you were hoping for a light and breezy day, that might be difficult to find. That being said, great rewards can come from this sector -- as long as you're sure to discuss your needs openly. That's the best way to ensure that they are met.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Today offers up the chance to obtain clarity on your standing with an important person or situation. The Moon is linking up with Mercury for their once-a-month conjunction, and this time they will be aligning in your 7th House of Partnerships and Contracts to highlight your connections with others. Whether you're trying to reach a better level of understanding in a relationship or hashing out an important business matter, it's a good time to sign on the dotted line. The stars are supporting you!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Where there's a will there's a way, and you've got plenty of will right now. The Moon and Mercury are forming a potent conjunction in your efficient 6th house, so you can get in the mood to accomplish as well as have the brainpower to back you up and make sure you're performing at top capacity. Take advantage of any fresh opportunities on the work front, such as a new client or helpful coworker, and look forward to some beneficial results!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your mind is likely going to be focused on having fun today -- and not much else. The emotional Moon spinning through your happy-go-lucky 5th house already has you primed for fun, but this theme is amplified even more when she conjoins Mercury in this same sector. You've got lots of options to work with! Whether you choose to take things on by yourself or link up with friends or another loved one, do something that makes your heart sing.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You might have to deal with a few things at home before you can head out to do whatever else you have planned for the day. The Moon and Mercury are meeting up in your 4th House of Family and Foundations, stirring up the energies and creating a potential issue or two that will require your attention. These distractions could be quite welcome, like hosting a gathering, or they could less fun, like an argument with a roommate, but you can easily handle either.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Business is the order of the day, but business doesn't mean "busy work." The Moon and Mercury are forming a combustible conjunction in your 3rd House of Local Community, making it seem like everyone wants a piece of you. This could leave you feeling like you're being pulled in several different directions, so make sure you're clear about what you want to personally achieve! Don't let all your time go to tending the needs of others. Keeping a checklist can help everything stay on track.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You've probably got your mind on your money today, Pisces. The Moon is diving into your 2nd House of Material Concerns and Security, getting you in sync with your needs and how you meet them. You'll be able to explore them even further when the Moon conjoins Mercury, who recently arrived in this sector. It's a good idea to plan out your finances and ensure your accounts are all up to date. There might be a few monthly charges you could cancel to cut costs.

