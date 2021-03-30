Daily horoscope for March 30, 2021

General Daily Insight for March 30, 2021
It’s time to dig deep and make some tough calls. The emotional Moon enters intense Scorpio, making it easier to talk about the difficult or taboo subjects of life. Pleasant Venus' sextile to realistic Saturn at 11:47 am EDT helps us find our way in the dark, striking a balance between what’s appropriate and what’s truthful. Although the Moon’s challenging aspects to Uranus and Saturn make it hard to choose between changing or staying the same, we will benefit from being able to vent our frustrations to the people who love us.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You may get into an emotional conflict with someone over shared items or business partnerships, and you’ll need to balance being assertive with compromising. You’ll do the most good for yourself by being graceful as you try to negotiate your shared financial situation with a person who’s creating a difficult atmosphere for you both. This situation doesn’t have to create bad blood between you. Emotional discipline will put out fires before they start, so keep boundaries now in order to prevent yourself from feeling resentful.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You seem to have reached an obsessive level about someone in your life, which can have a smothering effect on them that is difficult to reconcile. Your emotions are affecting your judgment right now when it comes to other people, and your ability to see their words and actions for what they really are is hazy. Arguments and important conversations are clouded by this emotionality, so it may be best to reschedule any important dates, decisions, or discussions for another time.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Your mind is worrying about the little details or things that you can no longer change, yet it will be helpful to look at the big picture instead of the minutia. Your friends are apt to encourage and compliment you now, and if you’re able to turn your focus away from self-criticism, then you’ll emotionally benefit from their wisdom. When you’re fretting over small things going wrong, ask yourself if you’ll remember this problem a week from now. If not, let it go!
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Everything is not going according to plan, especially when it comes to the younger people in your life. You may have had a dream for someone else, perhaps a child or a friend, and they’re now deviating from what you wanted them to do. Although you might have seen them following another path in your mind, remember that they have free will of their own and, ultimately, it is their decision to live with. Live and let live, because trying to control others will only push them away in the end.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You’ve got the urge to spend free time at home today, enjoying the safety and comfort of your inner sanctum. Work is likely to be chaotic, and your loved ones are trying to help you leave all the drama at work instead of bringing it home. While they mean well, this may not be what you need either. Let them know that if they’re going to spend time helping you decompress, they’ll need to keep it calm and cozy.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
The darker and more raw side of life appeals to you now, yet you may overshare if you’re not careful. You don’t have time to chit-chat; you’re only interested in opening up the more intense, emotional conversations. Know your audience, though, because not everyone is ready to bare their soul in front of someone through words. Make sure that the other person is in the right place before you bring them these dark or steamy topics of conversation, but know that there’s likely someone who will be willing to indulge you.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Loved ones who have helped you in the past need your help now, but you may not be feeling so generous. This could be a difficult energy to sit with, especially if you’re feeling financially shaky or you’re being cautious with a beloved possession. While you can only do so much, you might be able to give back a little more than you think. Gratitude and generosity go a long way now, and it will feel better to know that you helped someone in need.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You seem to have more energy and better overall wellness right now, and some free time, too, so make sure you don't let this idle time cause you to create issues where there are none. You are especially prone to turn the microscope on yourself and your life now, and may end up magnifying problems that are small in reality or creating negative scenarios in your mind. Practice letting things go and show yourself that you can be as forgiving of yourself as you are of others.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Running away from your problems will only cause them to grow in size, so be prepared to put a stop to something that’s been troubling you lately. This may be an annoying coworker who won’t stop criticizing you or a friend that constantly brings up the negative side of life when you’re trying to celebrate a success. Let them know what’s bothering you so that you’re able to move on in peace, and they’ll eventually be thankful that you set some boundaries as well.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Your feelings can easily run away from you when you're dealing with group dynamics today, and you’re more likely to give in to peer pressure. You may feel a strong fear of missing out, but ask yourself if you want to be there because you want to be there, or if you want to be there because you don’t want to be left out. If it's the former, then go for it, just keep your emotions in check. If it's the latter, you may need to consider your own deeper needs.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Surprising events caused by your family or people in your household can make you change your plans for the day, so be ready to revise things as you go. It’s hard to avoid wearing your heart on your sleeve now -- it’s best to be honest about what you feel, because it’s likely written all over your face anyway. You’ll find that friends and loved ones who are willing to accept you as you are will have good advice for you and will help you roll with the punches.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your financial situation may begin to improve due to something that you forgot about or a surprise gift. However, your immediate desire to be free could cause you to say something you don’t mean. Don’t let your honest reaction be confused with ingratitude, because you are likely to come off as insensitive or reckless now. Instead of letting pride take over your blessings, be receptive to the kindness of others. You never know what motivated them to help you out, and it may be more for them than for you.