Daily horoscope for March 29, 2022

We get to take our day at an easy pace. The universe wants us to sit back and see how things play out. The Moon enters gentle Pisces first, turning the world's noise down to a low hum and reducing everyone's speed. This slow theme will pervade throughout the day, but there's a chance for an unexpected surprise when the Moon sextiles rebel Uranus at 10:54 pm EDT, reminding us that coloring outside of the lines can sometimes create surprisingly gorgeous artwork.

Aries

March 21-April 19

The road less traveled is currently full of incredible potential. You may feel more checked out than usual with the Moon sliding through your subconscious sector, but that's OK. Let yourself follow the universe's tide -- you might wash up somewhere impressive when the Moon sextiles transformative Uranus in your money sector, helping you seize the day without much effort on your part. If the chance to assert yourself comes along, then don't turn it down. You can move mountains like they are molehills!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your friend groups can do more than just provide entertainment or company right now. They can also help broaden your horizons! The Moon is spinning through your social 11th house, making today the perfect day to link up and do some adventuring, especially when the Moon sextiles Uranus in your 1st House of Action. Considering visiting a museum or a gallery for some stimulating exposure to new ways of viewing the world. You might be inspired to appreciate what you see more than usual.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You won't be afraid to get serious as necessary today, Gemini. You've got your sight set high as the Moon glides through your ambitious 10th house, and you'll be able to summon major energies to your aid when she forms a supportive angle with electrifying Uranus in your intuitive 12th house. There are no limits on your achievements now -- just be careful to avoid following any white rabbits down winding holes in search of inspiration. Don't get too lost in your work!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Two heads are better than one, and more than two can be even better. You can prove this true as the Moon in your high-minded 9th house connects with ingenious Uranus in your friendship sector, helping you form a support group that can boost you up into the world. Your peers probably have a lot to offer, but remember that you are bringing your own skills and talents to this as well! Be sure to do your part to help the team.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may be ready to leave your mark on today, Leo! Thanks to the expressive Moon moving through your big-money 8th house, you are interested in catching big fish rather than chasing after minnows. This inspirational theme will be amplified when the Moon slips into a helpful sextile to Uranus in your career sector, opening up a space for you to claim as your own. You can show people just how capable you are -- and perhaps earn a nice reward in the process.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Following your heart could lead you to amazing places at this time -- you probably won't want to do much else. The Moon in your relationship sector is forming a supportive alignment with Uranus in your 5th House of Romance and Creativity, which is all about putting your wants first and foremost. Uranus doesn't do anything by halves and is determined to make sure you acknowledge your desires. The more you try to avoid these matters, the more they will demand your attention.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Efficiency and stability aren't things that just happen! Today you have the chance to build a solid foundation you can use to start working toward them. Make sure that your building blocks are as firm as possible, especially when the Moon in your responsible 6th house aligns with Uranus in your 8th House of Security. Get in the habit of thinking ahead! If you could use some extra clarity in this corner, ask someone trustworthy for advice on where to begin.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

The stage is set for you to let people hear what you're about, Scorpio! You're likely ready to dance into the spotlight, just like the Moon dances into your expressive 5th house. You can channel this energy into something inspiring and potent as the Moon sextiles Uranus in your partnership sector, giving your connections an amazing boost. If you've got something to say, then say it, whether it's for a major audience or just one or two important chosen people. Don't bow out too early!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You can rack up support today if you let your feelings be your guide. The Moon is hunkered down in your emotional 4th house, helping you get in touch with your needs. You should know just how to channel them when she sextiles Uranus in your sector of productivity. A relative or female mentor could be the connecting link between you and a new opportunity, or perhaps serve as the catalyst for your own eureka moment. Put your money where your heart is!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your ideas can lead you to great places right now. With the Moon moving through your chattery 3rd house, you're probably in the mood to get out and about -- or at the very least see what everyone else is up to. That said, when the Moon sextiles Uranus in your passion sector, your focus may drastically shift to highlight your own plans. You might even want to try convincing a few people to join you on your bandwagon, whatever it is.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It could feel like a current issue is snapping for your attention off in the wings where you can't quite see the details or make out the center of all the fuss. You're in the mood to put your best foot forward as Luna glides through your efficient 2nd house, but this can-do attitude could get reigned in by her sextile with Uranus in your emotional realm. Don't forget about anything else that may be going on -- you're likely feeling whatever it is deeply!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Power plays might impact your friendships or a community effort today. The Moon enters your sign, making you especially conscious of the energetic vibrations permeating the world right now. They'll be particularly heightened when the Moon sextiles Uranus in your communications sector, creating some stormy seas where everyone else is concerned. Don't be shocked if people are behaving a bit over the top -- you can get back to them once things have calmed down and the skies have cleared up.

