Daily horoscope for March 28, 2023

General Daily Insight for March 28, 2023

Everything seems larger than life today. Our enthusiasm is bubbling over as Mercury and Jupiter sync up for their once-a-year conjunction at 2:50 am EST. This time the pair are meeting up in gung-ho Aries, so new ideas are encouraged. Our feelings will help guide us when the Moon enters Cancer later on, and the Moon's empowering conjunction to Mars and a stabilizing trine to Saturn will aid in ensuring our energy and ideas are positively directed. It's hard to fail on a day like this!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Anything could seem possible on a day like this. Mercury and Jupiter are embracing in your 1st House of Self-Expression, taking your ideas and expanding them until they reach the ceiling. It's wonderful to receive such a dose of positive inspiration, and you can certainly think more broadly under this mind-blowing transit. The only thing to be cautious of is letting your ideas run away with you -- take proper time to consider them before you dash off on any unplanned adventures.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your dreams may feel more vivid than reality right now. Your 12th House of Fantasy is hosting a fabulous conjunction between mental Mercury and excitable Jupiter, so you're going to be receiving signals left and right that might feel like they come from another dimension entirely. You could come up with some wonderful solutions to problems that have been plaguing you for a while, so let your mind open up to the possibilities! This inspired alignment has amazing healing potential for you.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

People are calling your name to come out and play. Your ruler Mercury is syncing up at the same degree as expansive Jupiter in your 11th House of Social Networks, making this the perfect day to link up with your favorite people for some fun activities. While this is great for socializing with people you already know, it is also terrific for making other acquaintances, because Jupiter is doing its part to make sure these people bring exciting opportunities in their wake. Go circulate!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

A VIP could open an important door or two for you currently. Messenger Mercury and lucky Jupiter are collaborating in your 10th House of Career, and together they are going to stir up some major opportunities for advancement. Someone important could recognize your talent and the value of your ideas, leading to them boosting you toward the next stage of your profession. Get your elevator pitch ready to go at the drop of a hat, because it's your turn to perform!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Something wonderful is winging its way to you, Leo. Mercury is shaking hands with Jupiter in your 9th House of Expansion, bringing exciting news and opportunities to your front door from far away. The chance to travel or open your eyes to novel ways of living could arrive unexpectedly, and you'll probably be more than a little interested. This sector is all about going beyond your usual limitations, so the wider you make your search radius, the more rewarding your experiences can get.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

There are big rewards on the table-- provided you're willing to put in the effort. Mercury and Jupiter are stirring up fantastic energy in your transformative 8th house, which could incite complicated conversations, but complicated doesn't mean bad. You may have to hash out an important matter with someone, perhaps surrounding finances or shared property, but Jupiter wants to offer you a windfall once you reach a conclusion. Face any fears or negative feelings with courage to achieve some impressive results!

Libra

September 23-October 22

Partnering up is almost always a beneficial option, but today, there are even more rewards on offer when you form any dynamic duo. Mercury and Jupiter are coming together in a rare conjunction, sending waves of positivity throughout the universe. This year, they are doing so in your 7th House of Relationships. Whether you choose to take on the world with someone you already know or decide to forge a brand-new partnership, the possibilities will be endless when you work as a team.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Your usual routine could feel anything but ordinary at present! Mercury is zipping through your 6th House of Daily Work, bringing fresh energy in its wake that's amplified many times over as it conjoins lucky Jupiter in this same sector. You could land a terrific new client at work, or perhaps begin a unique side hustle that allows you to make more money without overextending yourself. People will be extra inclined to help you, so don't be shy about asking for what you want.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

An undeniable spark of inspiration lights up the air. Cosmic communicator Mercury is meeting up with larger-than-life Jupiter in your expressive 5th house, so your Muse may come calling without warning. This is a great time to create just for the sake of creating! That said, you could find yourself under an unexpected spotlight -- and absolutely steal the show. Aspiring professionals should submit their projects to a gallery or agency, because you're practically guaranteed to catch the eye of someone who can open doors.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's a big day within your own four walls. Messenger Mercury and exuberant Jupiter are conjoining in your 4th House of Home for their annual meetup, creating lots of fun domestic energy. This would be the perfect time to host a party or get-together, big or small, because people are likely more than happy to come over, and you can bet that it will make for an enjoyable evening. Set out some snacks and beverages -- the entertainment should speedily work itself out.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You couldn't hide yourself away right now, even if you wanted to! The energy is through the roof as Mercury and Jupiter party in your 3rd House of Local Community, creating lots of opportunities to leave your house and experience life out on the town. Tons of fun happenings are available to you -- and in the process, you can discover places with great potential to become favorite haunts. This is also a wonderful time to mingle with interesting and exciting people.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Any money complications could practically detangle themselves today. You can thank mental Mercury and bountiful Jupiter for that, as they align in your 2nd House of Income to help you manifest wonderful fresh financial opportunities. This would be the perfect day to approach your boss about a raise, as they'll be more prone to seeing things from your perspective. If you're craving a bigger change, you could also land an entirely different job with a great salary, so be sure to circulate your resume.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.