Daily horoscope for March 28, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 28, 2022

We can take a more pragmatic approach to our emotions at this time. The Moon is gliding through cerebral Aquarius, and she'll form one potent conjunction after another, aligning with heated Mars, romantic Venus, and stern Saturn all before noon. While these angles can leave us feeling bounced around like a pinball game, a major conjunction between Venus and Saturn will take the wheel at 3:27 pm EDT. When these two come together, we can finally pursue our passions with eyes wide open.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your friendships are worth their weight in gold, Aries. Pleasure-loving Venus and karmic Saturn are syncing up in an intense conjunction in your 11th House of Social Groups and Acquaintances, bringing an equal dose of joy and seriousness in their wake. This is a great moment to deepen your existing bonds and make sure that people know how much you appreciate them. You could also make an important new friend today, so use this time to put a premium on circulating and socializing!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're going to be at your best today, and people will have a hard time missing it. Your ruler, Venus, is aligning with Saturn for a beautiful conjunction in your 10th House of Reputation and Career. This aspect could see your hard work begin to pay off, perhaps with a lovely reward included. It's also a wonderful time to begin a new project or unveil one you've been working on behind the scenes, as your audience should be especially supportive of you and your vision.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

There's something lovely waiting for you out in the great wide yonder! Venus, the planet of love and money, is meeting up with serious Saturn in your 9th House of Travel and Higher Education, encouraging you to seek out important and exciting opportunities that can help change the way you view the world. Do something to try and broaden your horizons, like taking in a film with subtitles or indulging in a cuisine you've never before tried -- anything that exposes you to something new.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Today could take hold of you and demand your attention -- although it fortunately should be for the better. Venus and Saturn are forming a heady conjunction in your all-or-nothing 8th house, which is a powerful combination, to say the least. This arena deals with everything from sex to shared finances, and with Saturn involved, you can bet that whatever occurs won't be a light-hearted matter. That said, Venus is also there to smooth things over and help you benefit in the end.

Leo

July 23-August 22

A particular person might play a major role in your life today. Bountiful Venus is coming together with stoic Saturn in your partnership sector, nudging your focus to turn toward an important plus-one of some kind. Venus wants you to enjoy this experience, while Saturn is interested in the long-haul ramifications, so there will likely be an interesting mix of pleasure and work involved throughout the day. This is also a good time to solidify a relationship, be it romantic, platonic, or professional.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're primed to get your life in order without much fuss today, Virgo. Venus is spinning through your 6th House of Health and Routine, encouraging you to enjoy the process of getting your act together. She's also conjoining sober Saturn in this same category, ensuring that your efforts are both enjoyable and effective. Any new projects or plans implemented now have a good likelihood of lasting, but be realistic with yourself about how serious you are. Remember: everything in moderation -- including moderation!

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your Muse may lead you down some intriguing paths at this time. Beautifying Venus is coming together with hard-working Saturn in your 5th House of Self-Expression and Creativity, giving you a lovely boost of energy. Do something to let your artistic side out to play, because Venus wants to ensure that whatever you create will be pleasing, while Saturn can help it withstand the test of time. In the end, whatever this project is could benefit you for many years to come.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Family matters might not always be simple, but that doesn't mean they have to be difficult. With Venus in your home sector, you're primed to enjoy life under your roof more than normal -- even when she aligns with Saturn in the same arena, creating a blend of positivity and discipline that gives a layer of complexity to her easy-going energy. This is an ideal moment to let Venus ease the way as you tackle any potential issues in your household.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

An advantageous exchange could take place in your life at any moment. Venus, the goddess of love and beauty, will be coming together with karmic Saturn in your communications sector, setting the stage for an interesting opportunity or delightful tidbit of information to blow your way. Be sure to answer any calls and respond to all texts, because you won't want to miss out! This is also a great time to sign any contracts, as the terms will almost certainly be in your favor.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Financial matters might require some extra work today, but it seems as though you'll have no problem rolling up your sleeves. Bountiful Venus is visiting your income sector and blessing you with a positive conjunction to your ruler, strict Saturn. Whether you're earning or spending, you have the ability to make wise and informed decisions. You could also score a major investment piece for a bargain price while browsing, so this is a good time for some serious window shopping.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Progress and pleasure go hand-in-hand today, especially if involves personal development. Venus is gliding through your sign, helping you get in touch with your desires and goals. She'll also conjoin responsible Saturn at the same degree, who is in the midst of a three-year adventure of helping you with self-improvement. Together these planets will offer you the chance to make some major headway without breaking a sweat, so do your best to meet any challenges -- you can pass them with flying colors.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It may be time to let go of some majorly outdated patterns in your life. Venus and Saturn are coming together in a rare conjunction in your 12th House of the Subconscious and Endings, presenting you with the perfect opportunity to do some emotional detoxing. Saturn wants you to put in the necessary work so you can grow in the future without being held back, and fortunately, Venus will be on hand to ease the process. Don't miss this chance to clear your plate!

