Daily horoscope for March 26, 2023

General Daily Insight for March 26, 2023

Whoops -- we're all stumbling out of the wrong side of the bed today. The Moon in curious Gemini collides with serious Saturn in slippery Pisces at 12:38 am EST, making it difficult to know where we stand on all sorts of matters as we go about our chores. Things should begin to clear once the Moon moves into a gentle sextile with the Sun in Aries, revealing a path forward where there was once only confusion. Start slow, then pick up the pace later.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Figuring out what you want to say is going to be a bit more complicated than normal. Your mind is buzzing as the Moon shimmies through your communications sector, but her tough square to stoic Saturn in your subconscious realm could make you feel like no matter how much you try, you simply can't get your point across. The wisest thing would be to avoid any important conversations or presentations for the time being, because the results most likely won't meet your expectations.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Syncing up with your usual crew may feel like herding cats today. The Moon and Saturn are making a difficult square across the skies, and with stern Saturn in your group-focused 11th house, you could feel a little left out from all the fun and games. Perhaps you have to focus on mundane matters before you can join them, but it won't be fun to know they're already going wild while you're completing your chores. Tend to your responsibilities, then link up and let loose!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Reaching your goals may require more effort than you were hoping to exert today. You can flounce around as you please while the Moon tours your sign, but you might have to leave your desires on the back burner and follow the rules when Luna squares off masterful Saturn in your ambitious 10th house. This could force you to get down to brass tacks and burn the midnight oil if you want to see results! Just have faith that the end will justify the means.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Knowing where you're going could be more complicated than usual. The Moon in your sleepy 12th house is encouraging you to check out for the time being, but that gets shaken up when she squares off Saturn in your adventurous 9th house. You could feel like you're missing out on something, or simply don't have the necessary energy to achieve everything you'd like to do. This is only temporary! Remind yourself that it's okay to have off days or moments of low motivation.

Leo

July 23-August 22

No matter how much you want to enjoy yourself, there may be a certain heaviness to the day. You're ready to go meet up with your crew as the Moon flies through your 11th House of Friendships, but her conflicting square to Saturn in your 8th House of Major Finances could force you to deal with a matter or two of personal business. Unfortunately, you likely won't be able to postpone this matter, but if you complete it without fuss, then you can go play.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Someone in particular could throw up a roadblock or two as you attempt to head toward your goals. You're ready to make the day count as the Moon tours your ambitious 10th house, but a partner of some kind could reveal a crack in your plan when the Moon squares Saturn in your relationship sector. Even if they mean well, you could feel rather put out by this. Make an effort to accept any constructive criticism without letting it impact your emotional state.

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may crave flying far and free, but that doesn't mean it'll be easy to do. Your eyes are turned toward the horizon as the Moon moves through your 9th House of Travel, but the rough lunar square to stern Saturn in your 6th House of Daily Routine might force you to roll up your sleeves and get serious about your work, whether you want to or not. Try to check off any necessary tasks first thing, then you'll have the freedom to explore.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

It might feel like you're having the spotlight forced upon you today. You're not exactly feeling light-hearted as the Moon scuttles through your secretive 8th house, pressuring you to hold your cards close to your chest. You could get strong-armed into showing your hand, however, when the Moon squares Saturn in your fame-seeking 5th house. Don't let it get to you if you feel like your inner thoughts are being put on display -- you're likely not under as much scrutiny as you're worried about.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A family matter could get in the way of your own plans for the day. You can focus on the important people in your life as the Moon flies through your relationship sector, but things may get complicated when the Moon makes a difficult square to Saturn in your home sector. Watch out for a bit of drama from someone you live with that requires your attention first and foremost, or for a reminder of necessary domestic work. Tend to your foundations before anything else.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Someone could drop the ball today and leave you wondering why you ever trusted them in the first place. There's an uncomfortable angle between the Moon in your make-it-happen 6th house and taskmaster Saturn in your chatty 3rd house, so it will be rather easy for things to fall through the cracks today, even if it isn't your fault one bit. That being said, if someone does disappoint you, try not to hold it against them, especially if this is a first-time offense.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You may encounter a roadblock between you and having a good time without warning. The Moon is in your lucky 5th house, encouraging you to enjoy yourself, but a work or money matter could demand your attention when she squares off Saturn in your financially-focused 2nd house. A plan potentially sounds fun, but then you realize it'll cost more than you're willing to spend, or old obligations require immediate attention, deferring your party in the process. Your pleasure cruise might have to wait.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Processing your recent feelings may require extra effort. There's an uncomfortable angle happening overhead as the Moon in your emotional sector syncs up in a conflicting square with Saturn in your own flexible sign, which could leave you wondering if your emotions are entirely acceptable. Saturn can make it seem like you need to be your most mature self, but remember that sometimes openly expressing yourself can be the most mature thing of all, while repressing things only makes matters worse.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.