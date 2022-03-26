Daily horoscope for March 26, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 26, 2022

Our conversations can take on a serious tone today. As Mercury sextiles alchemical Pluto at 6:35 am EDT, we're ready to read between the lines and magnify any minute details. The Capricorn Moon will help us put this energy to the best possible use, thanks to a pair of helpful sextiles to Neptune and Mercury and a potent conjunction to Pluto. The sky calms later in the day when the Moon slips into Aquarius, helping us take a step back from the rat race.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your imagination could be more useful than usual today. Mercury in your subconscious realm will be forming a helpful sextile to transformative Pluto in your career sector, so even if you aren't plowing away at professional goals, you could still uncover an idea or two that can help propel you further toward your ideal life. Let your mind wander and see where it takes you -- the more unusual and out-of-the-box your thoughts are, the more likely they are to be beneficial.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A friend could make all the difference when it comes to broadening your horizons at this time. Mercury is in your social 11th house, helping you connect with acquaintances new and old. The cosmic communicator will sextile Pluto in your expansion sector, making it even more likely that you'll get in touch with someone from a very different background than your own. This could lead to new opportunities abroad, so dust off your passport and get ready to plan an enlightening trip.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

There's the potential to win big today as long as you use your trademark brilliance, Gemini. Your ruler, Mercury, is bounding through your reputation sector, turning all eyes on you! While there, it's going to reach out to powerhouse Pluto in your lucrative 8th house, which could leave you feeling like you're settling down to a game of high-stakes poker. Be careful and count your cards wisely -- as long as you aren't sloppy, you could come out of this with a major jackpot.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

A specific person could have the power to change your life today, provided you make an actual effort to reach out. Mercury in your boundless 9th house is going to make a supportive sextile to alchemical Pluto in your partnership sector, bringing particularly advantageous connections to the front of the line. Don't be scared to ask for help if you feel you need it, because someone who offers a helping hand may also be the one who can lead you even beyond the finish line.

Leo

July 23-August 22

There are undercurrents of information whipping through your environment at the moment -- ones that you might be able to use to your advantage. Mercury in your mysterious 8th house is connecting with complicated Pluto in your routine-focused 6th house, so you're more prone to reading between the lines than usual. Pluto can help you channel your most intense energies down helpful paths. As long as you keep your eyes peeled, you might be able to spot a major opportunity that others may overlook.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A peer could bring a truly lovely opportunity right to your front door at this time. Mercury is spinning through your 7th House of Partnerships, helping you pair up with only the most suitable people, and today it will connect with Pluto in your passion sector, ensuring that those people will do something to bring joy into your world. Of course, this could work the other way around. Either way, do your best to remember two is a very lucky number right now.

Libra

September 23-October 22

An aura of efficiency pushes you forward today. Mercury is zooming through your 6th House of Daily Work and Service, making it much easier for you to snap to attention and get all your ducks in a row. Today, it will also reach across the sky to sextile Pluto in your home sector, helping you orient your meticulous focus toward what's going on within your own four walls. Use this time to tend to any matters around the house that require your attention.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Wearing your heart on your sleeves could be easier than usual for you, Scorpio. With Mercury currently in your 5th House of Passion, you may feel particularly prone to outward displays of emotion. This is only going to be amplified as the messenger planet connects with Pluto in your communication sector and helps you fine-tune your message. Try to do something that puts your inspired ideas front and center -- you could uncover new motivation that pushes you along for years to come.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Checking in with a female relative could be particularly helpful today. Mercury is in your 4th house, which deals with home and family matters as well as placing a special focus on the women in our lives. Social Mercury will sextile transformative Pluto in your 2nd House of Earned Income, so a conversation taking place under your roof or with an influential woman could have quite a positive impact on your earnings, whether you're pitching an idea or just asking for advice.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You've likely got quite a bit to say today, but your words could be sharper than you realize. As Mercury moves through your communications sector, making life generally busier and giving you plenty of things to attend to, your thoughts may take on an extra edge during Mercury's sextile to power-player Pluto, currently in your sign. You can be real with people, but make sure you don't get too real and potentially hurt anyone's feelings in the process. Words can be dangerous weapons!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The road less traveled could turn out to be the more profitable one at the moment. Mercury is in the midst of his annual tour of your income sector, giving you fresh ways to innovate your earnings. When Mercury sextiles invigorating Pluto in your subconscious sector, helping you come up with ideas that may bubble up from seemingly nowhere. Let yourself follow these ideas wherever they might lead, because the end result could contain quite a few gems just waiting for you to discover them.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

People may have something important to tell you today! Mercury is currently visiting your sign and sextiling intense Pluto, helping you tune in to all the fine details percolating about the universe and get your finger on the pulse of current events. Some friends of yours, perhaps recently made acquaintances, could provide you with a very interesting opportunity. Pluto rarely deals with light-hearted matters, so whatever they have for you could be something major. Don't let this chance slip away from you!

