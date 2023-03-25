Daily horoscope for March 25, 2023

General Daily Insight for March 25, 2023

Our feelings take top billing! Action planet Mars is tumbling into emotional Cancer at 7:45 am EST, kicking off a six-week cycle when it will be all but impossible to avoid wearing our hearts on our sleeve. Meanwhile, the Moon in gentle Taurus will sextile dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping us go with the flow before she drifts into chatty Gemini. We'll probably be eager to connect for the rest of the day, particularly when she trines Pluto in Aquarius, reminding us that change requires communication.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Lights, camera, action -- and it's all taking place in your home. As your vivacious ruler Mars enters your 4th House of Foundations after a lengthy tour of your busy 3rd house, the time is right to back away from the outside world. Take some time to consider your space and make sure everything suits your needs. This is a great cycle for making improvements around the house, but it may also inspire you to change things up, from your décor to your zip code.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You've got places to be and things to do, so don't sit around wasting time! Energizer Mars is leaping into your 3rd House of Community, which is a welcome sigh of relief after it spent the last seven months on an extended tour of your financial sector. Now, instead of counting coins, you can start focusing on other ways to spend your time -- preferably with people who inspire you and make you want to be part of the world. It's time to rejoin society.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

The merry-go-round is currently slowing down as the ground beneath your feet stabilizes. You've been moving at top speed with Mars in your sign, but now the red planet is entering your 2nd House of Material Security, turning your attention to your money and what you do with it. If your wallet is a bit light, you can more easily find new income possibilities, while if you're already happy with your bank account, perhaps it's time to explore potential investment opportunities.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Your energy levels could be through the roof right now! Action planet Mars is finally entering your sign after a lengthy tour of your subconscious sector, so your inner spark may abruptly burst into a blaze -- right when you wanted to nap. Try to use this energy to set new goals for yourself, because you can achieve much more in the coming weeks than you have in quite some time. People might notice this new magnetism and be impressed by your drive.

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's time to slow down and give yourself permission to check out from the world. Mars is slipping into your 12th House of Endings, marking the start of an important cycle when your number one priority is letting go of old things that no longer serve you. This can apply to your mental well-being, so clearing out toxic behaviors and patterns should be emphasized, but it can also be taken literally. Decluttering your life could create a wonderful sense of freedom.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

People are calling your name louder than ever. Mars is entering your sociable 11th house today, reminding you that you can only burn the midnight oil for so long before you burn right out. Take a step back from work and responsibilities by seeing what everyone else has been doing while you've been keeping busy. Chances are good that they'll be glad to see you returned to the scene, so make people a priority for the time being. No one is an island.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your ambitions are taking the wheel! Motivator Mars is marching into your 10th House of Professional Ambitions, kicking off a six-week cycle when you will be able to make incredible progress in the name of your goals. Mars will be especially helpful in giving you whatever extra push you need to clear walls and boundaries that might have been holding you back from where you wanted to be. You've got all the power you need to reach your desired destinations.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Get ready to travel far and wide, either literally or metaphorically. Your world is opening up as Mars enters your 9th House of Expansion, helping you reach vistas you never would have explored before. If the travel bug bites, do all you can to plan a trip off to a new destination -- preferably one you've never visited before. You could also find immense fulfillment in being an armchair traveler and taking in knowledge from the comfort of your own home.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You may notice a bit of friction in the air. Blazing Mars is arriving in your 8th House of Shared Resources, which is a bit of a double-edged sword. This sector of your chart is very intense, and with Mars stirring up the energy, you may feel like you don't always have enough space. Don't forget that pressure creates diamonds! That's what this phase is all about -- you may experience hard moments, but you can emerge from them as a brilliant jewel.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You are quite capable on your own, but a helping hand can do wonders when it comes to accomplishing your present goals. Action planet Mars is parading into your 7th House of Partnerships, bringing new and useful people out of the woodwork who can help complement your skills and push you forward in life. You may also notice a few old relationships suddenly get reinvigorated. Just remember that Mars can create both action and friction, so try to maintain a sense of diplomacy throughout.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're waking up on the right side of the bed! Your 6th House of Health is experiencing a fresh burst of energy as motivator Mars arrives for the first time in two years, inspiring you to get yourself in order. If you've been slacking and letting yourself slip into less-than-stellar behaviors, then it's time to hop back on the wellness wagon and make self-improvement your number one goal. It's also the perfect time to make any doctor's appointments that have been delayed.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Life is about to get a lot more fun, Pisces! Mars, the planet of passion and fire, is flying into your 5th House of Creativity, ringing the starting bell on a six-week phase when enjoying yourself can be your main objective. Remember the things that made you happy as a child, and try to revive a little bit of that uninhibited happiness in your daily life. This is also a wonderfully artistic cycle to enjoy creating inspired works of art, regardless of your experience level.

