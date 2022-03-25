Daily horoscope for March 25, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 25, 2022

Our best efforts might be met with resistance today, although an ingenious solution may arrive when least expected. The Moon in efficient Capricorn will form a tense square to the Sun in Aries early on, making it easy for us to jump the gun. Luna also squares Chiron in Aries at 2:08 pm EDT, potentially exposing some flaws in our afternoon plans. Fortunately, a later lunar trine to Uranus will shake things up and help us get out of any ruts.

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's one of those days when pushing too enthusiastically could leave you feeling rather alone. The Moon is moving through your ambitious 10th house, giving you the urge to accomplish as much as you can, but that mood gets checked when Luna squares off wounded warrior Chiron in your sign and reminds you of any cracks in your façade. Take things one step at a time and don't worry about proving your worth right now -- important people should already be aware of your talents.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A voice might be whispering unkind things to you today, but it could be coming from closer than you realize. With the Moon flying through your expansion sector, you're probably ready to seek out new horizons -- that is, until the Moon runs into Chiron in your subconscious sector, reminding you of all the reasons you can't do as you please. The important takeaway is that a lot of those so-called reasons could be merely self-made boundaries, so take today to break them down.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your support networks could feel anything but supportive today, Gemini. The Moon is in your private 8th House of Intimacy, reminding you of all the bonds that connect you to other people, but a tough square between Luna and Chiron in your social sector could result in a few people pushing your buttons without even meaning to. You're more inclined to desire alone time than usual under this energy, but you can't always get what you want. Setting firm boundaries is a great idea!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Someone might make a few casual observations to you today and remind you of all the things you have yet to achieve. You may want to partner up, due to the Moon in your relationship-oriented 7th house, but that could cause problems when she squares wounded Chiron in your 10th House of Goals and Reputation, pointing out any rungs of the ladder you still have yet to climb. Constructive criticism could simply feel like criticism, but try not to take it to heart.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your current responsibilities could feel like a heavy stone around your neck, dragging you down when you'd rather run free. The Moon is in your disciplined 6th house, reminding you of the tasks at hand, but you'll get an undeniable dose of wanderlust when she squares Chiron in your 9th House of Boundless Horizons. It's not fun to focus solely on productivity, but the sooner you check off every box, the sooner you can ride off into the sunset for more interesting destinations.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Trying to have fun could be a little less fun than you expect it to be, Virgo. Even if you want to enjoy yourself with the Moon dancing through your expressive 5th house, you could get sidetracked with a sense of guilt or embarrassment when the Moon hits Chiron in your 8th House of Soul-Bonding and Privacy. You may feel the need to run and hide from the spotlight you craved moments ago. This transit is only temporary, so don't worry about becoming a recluse!

Libra

September 23-October 22

Today is something of an emotional ocean, one which might be easier to swim through on your own. The Moon is spinning through your sensitive 4th house, getting you deeply in touch with your feelings, which is fine until she squares Chiron in your partnership-focused 7th house. This transit could get you into a potentially wounding encounter with someone, perhaps because you don't see eye-to-eye or they simply aren't being considerate of your needs. Flying solo is likely a better choice for now.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

It's the kind of day when anything -- no matter how important it is or how careful you are -- could slip through the cracks. You could feel rather all over the place as the Moon glides through your frazzled 3rd house, and this will only get more chaotic as she forms a rough angle to Chiron in your responsible 6th house, putting one too many things on your plate. The best bet is to have as few things on your to-do list as possible!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Being productive is generally a good thing, unless it winds up putting a damper on everything else. With the Moon in your 2nd house of Money Matters, you've probably got your eyes set on making it rain! That productive urge gets stymied by a lunar square to Chiron in your fun-loving 5th house, ensuring you remember all the excitement and joy you could be experiencing if only you didn't have to tend to your responsibilities. Don't let potential problems stifle your current reality.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You might desire to do as you please and follow your own path, but adventuring alone could leave you feeling pretty lonely. The Moon is in the midst of her monthly visit to your sign, lighting you up with her deep-feeling energy, but those feelings could be rather raw when she makes an uncomfortable square to Chiron in your emotional 4th house. Don't worry if you don't feel up to much today -- just let yourself relax and trust that tomorrow should be brighter.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

There's no easy way to get your point across right now. The Moon is drifting through your subconscious realm, so you may feel rather checked out at the moment and be prone to taking your own approach to matters. That said, a complicated square with Chiron in your communications sector could result in people trying to contact you, regardless of whether or not you actually want that. Hanging up a do-not-disturb sign might be a good idea. You can get back to everyone else tomorrow.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Breaking out of any confines to go off and do as you please may tempt you today, especially whenever you're surrounded by a group of like-minded friends. You're probably in a social mood, thanks to the Moon hanging out in your 11th House of Groups, connecting you with people near and far. Unfortunately, a tough square between Luna and Chiron in your income sector could bring up a few financial problems, so a budgetary constraint or prior work commitment might get in your way.

