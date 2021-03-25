Daily horoscope for March 25, 2021

Prying eyes are trying to see what you're up to, but you might want to keep some areas of life to yourself. You're learning what to share and what not to share before you see it come to fruition, and this is helping you to grow more assured of your boundaries and your ability to control your own narrative. If no one knows what you’re up to, they’re likely to start guessing. While you can correct them, you can also let gossips do their thing while you hold your head high.