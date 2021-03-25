Daily horoscope for March 25, 2021

General Daily Insight for March 25, 2021
There’s a reason that we have the gas pedal and the brake pedal in a car: we need them both! While this sounds like an obvious statement, the sensitive Moon's opposition with expanding Jupiter today makes us feel like we can step on the gas around the clock. But once the Moon moves into detail-oriented Virgo at 11:25 pm EDT, we'll want to step on the brakes and look at where we’re really heading. We need to take off our blinders and look honestly at our options.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Opening up to others is easier today, but oversharing is easier as well. It can be difficult to find the line when it comes to telling people about your personal life, so be sure you can trust the person that you’re pouring your heart out to. You're moving away from certain relationships and it's okay to let others know if you're moving on, but don't share details that the other person wouldn't want shared. If you wouldn't want them to say it about you, keep it to yourself.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Prying eyes are trying to see what you're up to, but you might want to keep some areas of life to yourself. You're learning what to share and what not to share before you see it come to fruition, and this is helping you to grow more assured of your boundaries and your ability to control your own narrative. If no one knows what you’re up to, they’re likely to start guessing. While you can correct them, you can also let gossips do their thing while you hold your head high.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You're tempted to share your thoughts with someone, but make sure that they're desiring what you're giving them. The balance of power in your relationships is activated, especially the power that you have over each other with words. Becoming too opinionated or critical when it comes to your friends or your significant other can cause them to feel like they’re under scrutiny with you. Try to live and let live, even if you feel they’re not doing what you would do in the situation.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Overindulgence and apathy will catch up to you quickly today. There is likely more on your to-do list than you wanted, or you're just not feeling up to completing your regular routine due to a lack of energy. Try to power through the "blah" feelings and get a jump on your tasks for the day, because if you put them off, you could see a snowball effect resulting in too much to do at the end of the day. Help your future self to get a good night’s sleep!
Leo
July 23-August 22
Someone is spinning you a yarn that sounds wonderful, but it might not be everything they say it is. Whether they're trying to convince you to buy something from them, take them up on an offer, or give them a chance romantically, don't feel like you have to give in just because they're persistent. Odds are, if it’s really meant for you, it will still be there for you tomorrow, and the decision won’t feel like you’re in a pressure cooker then.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Your family is disturbing your personal peace, either through positive or negative methods. Sometimes our families indulge us too much and keep us from standing on our own two feet, while other times they try to use tough love and inadvertently hurt our confidence. No matter what side of the spectrum you're experiencing, it will help to introduce balance to the situation. This is an opportunity to set some boundaries that will provide you with more peace.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You could easily trigger a reaction if you’re speaking carelessly to your coworkers or friends, as everyone is feeling extra sensitive today. You’ll need to be careful with your words, especially in the workplace. Even with good rumors, you may not want to tell everyone right away, because it’s likely to end in disappointment if it’s not properly recounted. Wait until you have confirmation that your positive news is sure to materialize, then feel free to share it with the world.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Someone may bring you information about a lucrative deal, but it's not likely to pan out the way you hope it will. You’re learning about how to manage your money now, and there's a lot of temptation in this situation that is urging you to walk on the wild side. However, rush decisions involving money will likely be regretted at the end of the day, especially if you’re going over budget in order to meet the price. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
There’s so much that you want to do for others right now, but there’s only so much that you can realistically do with the 24 hours in the day. You are feeling extra optimistic when it comes to your abilities, but be sure that you’re not convincing yourself and others to expect something that can’t be done. Under-promising and over-delivering is the key to your success now. Managing expectations from the beginning will help prevent stress at the end of the day.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
There’s so much to choose from, but this myriad of choices might throw you for a loop. There’s opportunity after opportunity for fun, however, most will cost you money and, if you’re too indulgent, you will regret it by the end of the day. Try to live your life in moderation to the best of your abilities now, because being boastful or greedy is likely to bring you a headache in the end. If you don’t really want it, let it be.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You may be so focused on your personal mission lately that you’re letting your relationships wither. It’s easy to lose track of time and get lost in work or your own head right now, but your friends and family still care about you and would like to know how you’re doing. Take a moment to update the people who care about you, but avoid dominating the conversation with your news. Connecting takes two, so let them update you as well.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your career is asking a lot of you, and you may be wondering if it’s worth it to keep going. This job was here when you needed one, but now that you’re more established, you have more options. It might be time to start sending around your resume again to see if someone is looking for the skills that you have. If you’re satisfied with where you are, then you're meant to use this time to find a healthier approach to your work that allows you to get more rest.