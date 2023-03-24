Daily horoscope for March 24, 2023

General Daily Insight for March 24, 2023

A little shock can be a good thing -- if we stay open to the possibilities it brings with it. The Moon in Taurus embraces Venus early on to shine a light on the bounty available to us, but this energy gets turned on its head when the Moon makes the same alignment with rebellious Uranus at 7:52 am EST. As surprises pop up around every corner, remember that the unexpected isn't inherently bad. If we roll with the punches, we can still enjoy ourselves.

Aries

March 21-April 19

The urge to splurge could strike from out of the blue. The Moon in your income sector is conjoining eclectic Uranus, heightening the risk of splashing out beyond your budget. It's totally fine to spend a bit here or there on something that sparks joy, but don't let yourself get so carried away that you completely ignore reality -- or your current bank balance. Maintain a semblance of responsible spending, and you shouldn't have to experience any buyer's remorse down the line.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Don't be shocked if you feel the need to act a bit shocking! Although Taurus isn't exactly known for being the most rebellious sign, as the Moon allies with Uranus in your 1st House of Self-Expression, these two planets have more tricks up their sleeves than you would expect. If you're tired of putting out the same image or feel like people underestimate you, do your best to show them a different side of yourself. You won't regret utilizing any once-hidden talents.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Eureka, Gemini! Keep your eyes peeled for shiny new ideas as the Moon and eccentric Uranus come together for a potent conjunction in your subconscious sector, sending out shockwaves and messages from a source you can't quite see. Be open to unexpected revelations that totally change your view of a matter -- it's possible that you'll feel quite grateful for the fresh perspective. This could also inspire some creativity, so let out your artistic side if you feel called to do so.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

People have a lot to offer you today, although you may be rather surprised by what they have in store. Your ruler, the emotional Moon, is conjoining Uranus in your social 11th house, so people may call for you to come out and play as a much-needed member of their team. Contemplate saying yes to whatever invitations arrive, especially the ones that seem a little out of your wheelhouse -- because the more unusual the experience is, the more rewarding it's likely to be.

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's always a good idea to have a few tricks up your sleeve. The Moon and rebel Uranus are presently syncing up for a potent conjunction in your 10th House of Reputation, so even if people think they know what you have to offer, go ahead and show them you've got quite a bit more in your back pocket! If the chance to work on a project outside your usual expertise arrives, make an effort to grasp it, because small shifts could bring major results.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A spur-of-the-moment adventure may not exactly be your style, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy one. The Moon is shaking hands with Uranus in your 9th House of Travel, and since Uranus loves to throw curveballs, look out for one flying in from far, far away. The chance to hop on a plane or embark on some new journey, literally or metaphorically, could arrive out of the blue. Don't turn it down unless you must, because the planets want you to expand your horizons.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Be extra careful about making any assumptions today, Libra. There is a potent conjunction between the Moon and Uranus happening in your 8th House of Shared Resources, which could cause some trouble between you and someone else, especially regarding any bonds between you. Someone might demand you pay them back for an old debt, which may leave you scrambling. A rainy-day fund would come in handy to make ends meet, but try not to pull from your savings unless you absolutely have to.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Someone could serve you up a plate of surprises at any moment. The Moon in your relationship sector is perfectly aligning with Uranus, and together they'll send out a shockwave -- or two -- in your direction. A person you know could say or do something that totally catches you off guard, although that doesn't mean you won't enjoy it! On the other hand, you might meet someone new who is totally different from yourself, but those differences will be quite enjoyable.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Careful organization of your time is important -- and today in particular, leaving room for the unexpected is a vital part of any plans. The Moon is conjoining Uranus in your 6th House of Routine, which could throw a wrench in the works when you anticipated everything would run smoothly. Give yourself permission to go off book and don't worry too much about trying to check off everything on your list. Going with the flow will be easier than swimming up river.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may not consider yourself the showiest person in the world, but that doesn't mean you don't deserve to stand under the spotlight every now and then. The Moon in your 5th House of Fame is aligning with rebel Uranus, so the urge to put yourself front and center could strike from out of the blue. Don't play the wallflower just because you think it's expected of you; instead, show everyone any incredible talents you tend to keep hidden away. You could easily impress!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your own home might be moments from becoming the scene of a shakeup! There is a powerful conjunction occurring between the Moon and Uranus in your 4th House of Foundations, so a family member or roommate could throw you off track with some erratic behavior. That isn't to say this will be a bad thing -- it could turn out to be a rather nice surprise, but either way, you can be sure that it will indeed be a surprise! Just keep an open mind.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You could catch wind of some rather shocking news without warning. The Moon in your communications sector is syncing up with unruly Uranus for their monthly meeting, and together they'll be stirring the pot. Perhaps you hear some juicy gossip that's just too delicious, but be wary about spreading it! That info could turn out to be very far from the truth, and the last thing you want is for anyone to trace baseless rumors back to you. Think carefully before you speak.

