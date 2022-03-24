Daily horoscope for March 24, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 24, 2022

Our feelings could get lost in the mix today as we try to carve out a path for ourselves. The Moon is barreling through Sagittarius, and she'll square Neptune early on, making it easy to forget our plans. A lunar square with Mercury in Pisces at 8:59 am EDT could keep us going in circles as we try to balance our needs with those of everyone else. The Moon will slip into Capricorn in the afternoon, letting us seek out clarity later in the day.

Aries

March 21-April 19

The world is looming large in front of you, but it seems you might have forgotten something in your eagerness to go exploring. The Moon is in your adventurous 9th house, beckoning you, but that energy gets rather confused when she squares distractible Mercury in your sleepy 12th house. An unexpected detour could arrive on the scene without warning. It seems you lost track of something, or perhaps someone. They'll likely demand that you deal with them before you saddle up for your own journey.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

An intimate moment could get waylaid by the peanut gallery when you least expect it. You could want to have a deep conversation with someone in particular, inspired by the Moon in your 8th House of Vulnerability and Soul-Bonding, but the Moon's awkward angle to chatty Mercury in your outgoing 11th house could bring a big audience out to beg for your attention. It's best to be prepared for the likelihood that private plans will be tossed out the window for something more social.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

A work project could get in the way of hanging out with a friend or dedicating time to a loved one. You might be in the mood to partner up, due to the Moon spinning through your 7th House of Contracts and Relationships. That said, your energy may get reigned in when Luna squares Mercury in your career sector, reminding you of everything you have to do before sundown. If you're juggling too much, then be honest about it -- people should understand your situation.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You can make your own schedule, but that doesn't mean the rest of the world is going to be on board. No matter how prepared you are to be your most efficient self with the Moon in your 6th House of Responsibilities, there could be tons of other interesting and exciting things going on! You may have a hard time missing them when the Moon squares messenger Mercury in your travel sector. Give yourself permission to fly free for now and return to work tomorrow.

Leo

July 23-August 22

There's a light-hearted air to the day, but that could get disrupted early on by something rather intense. You're likely more than ready to enjoy the easier side of life while the Moon spins through your expressive 5th house, but a lunar lockup with Mercury in your deep-feeling 8th house could usher in a few moments that feel very heavy, if not downright jarring. Don't let your whole day be ruined by one or two difficult interactions -- it simply won't be worth it!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Any plans for a comfortable day on your own terms could get thrown off by someone else, whether you like it or not. You may be in the mood to hunker down and take things gently as the Moon sails through your 4th House of Nesting, but someone might show up and demand your attention when the Moon squares off Mercury in your partnership sector and brings some important people your way. You may have to accept that alone time is currently in short supply.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Bounding around like a bouncy ball could occupy you today, but at least one looming responsibility may force you to settle down and take a seat. You'll likely have no problem keeping yourself busy as the Moon spins through your communications sector, which works well until the Moon squares Mercury in your 6th House of Details and Work, bringing up an issue you simply must deal with. Try to check any vital tasks off so you can get back to the fun social whirlwind.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Your current efforts to be productive could get waylaid by something much more entertaining and exciting. Even if you're prepared to put your nose to the grindstone as the Moon moves through your 2nd House of Security, that all changes when the Moon squares Mercury in your passionate 5th House of Fun and Creativity. It's perfectly commendable to want to focus on your work, but taking zero breaks and completely avoiding pleasure could be almost impossible. You deserve to enjoy yourself today!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It might feel like you can do as you please today, but a matter close to home could bubble up and demand your attention at any moment. You're likely keen on following your own path with encouragement from the Moon moving through your sign, but an awkward angle between Luna and Mercury in your home sector could leave you dealing with problems there. Perhaps a family member or roommate will create an issue demanding your attention. Luckily, it shouldn't derail the entire day.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's easy to lose track of things today, but fortunately, other people should be able to help you stay on track. You could get lost in your own world while the Moon slides through your subconscious sector. However, a square between the Moon and busy Mercury in your chaotic 3rd house may have people snapping for your attention, so you can be sure that even if you are taking a break, others aren't. You can listen to them, but make up your own mind!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Hanging out with friends might sound like music to your ears, but it seems the universe is playing a different tune today. You're probably in a social mood, thanks to the Moon gliding through your 11th House of Friendship, but that vibe gets thrown out the window when the Moon squares Mercury in your money sector, forcing you to cross your t's and dot your i's. If mundane matters demand your attention, then you may have to call a rain check on more exciting activities.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your ambitions could have to take a back seat to other desires today. You're primed for achievement while the Moon moves through your ambitious 10th house, but you could run out of steam when the Moon squares Mercury in your sign, making it easy for you to be more interested in your own desires rather than worrying about anyone else's opinions. Follow your own lead for now -- you can return to the main program tomorrow, once you're feeling more in sync with everyone else.

