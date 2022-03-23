Daily horoscope for March 23, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 23, 2022

No matter how fast we can move today, our minds will likely drift along a different path than planned. The adventurous Sagittarius Moon will form a lovely trine to Chiron and a supportive sextile to Mars, helping us transform our desire to heal into real action. Mercury will conjoin Neptune in Pisces at 1:44 pm EDT, however, creating a mental fog for us to wade through, albeit a beautiful one. We can still follow our hearts when the Moon forms a sextile to passionate Venus.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your reality could turn into something much more fantastical today. Mercury in your subconscious realm is conjoining supernatural Neptune in this same sector, taking high-definition details and transforming them into magical watercolors. This is a very creative moment in time, so even if you don't think you have an artistic bone in your body, consider taking some time to doodle or free-write in a journal and see what comes out -- there could be more than a few gems hidden in the rough.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

People could bring some very interesting yet rather confusing moments your way. Messenger Mercury is lining up at the same degree as murky Neptune in your 11th House of Friendship and Global Communications, blending the urge to socialize with the desire to follow your intuition, wherever it might lead. Neptune can sometimes create illusions, so it would be a good idea to be extra clear in any conversations you might have. A lack of transparency could bring on confusion with the people around you!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Making progress today might feel like taking one step forward followed by confusing sidesteps and circles. Mercury is forming a major conjunction with Neptune in your career sector, making it overly difficult to see the forest for the trees -- particularly when it comes to professional matters. If every viable plan seems to evaporate right before your eyes, don't worry! Just do your best to clear out any superfluous or unhelpful ideas now, so that you can focus on concrete solutions under clearer skies.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Boundaries could seem to dissolve at the drop of a hat today, although that doesn't mean they aren't still there. Mercury and Neptune align at the same degree in your 9th House of Higher Beliefs, exposing you to all the magic out there in the world. Unfortunately, whatever you set your sights on might turn out to be a mirage, vanishing into thin air the moment you try and reach for it. Fantasizing is one thing, but don't try and create reality from nothing.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Reading between the lines might create more confusion than clarity today. Mercury in your mysterious 8th house is tripping over with foggy Neptune, making even the most typical conversations as confusing as a coded message. Avoid trying to get to the heart of any serious matters, as you'll likely miss the mark. No matter how much you think you know what is going on, you might be unpleasantly surprised when reality turns out to be anything other than what you had assumed.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Trying to get on the same page as someone else could be a herculean task today. Your ruler, Mercury, is meeting up with dreamy Neptune in your 7th House of Connections, concealing your closest partnerships under a very foggy lens. Someone might present you with an offer or opportunity that seems practically perfect, but the unfortunate truth is that if something seems too good to be true, then it probably is! Do your best to avoid signing any documents for now.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Trying to figure out just what exactly you should be doing could be something of a head-scratcher today. Distractible Mercury is syncing up with Neptune in your daily work sector, casting a fog over your usual duties and making it almost impossible to remember what needs to be dealt with and what can be left for later. Try to get as much clarity as possible before you dive into any projects -- you don't want to waste your time with superfluous boondoggles.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Life could feel rather like a fantasy movie today, though that will be underlined by the fact that such films are rarely rooted in reality. Mercury is coming into a shimmering conjunction with fantastical Neptune in your creative 5th house, giving the world a special kind of glow that could make you want to open your heart to anyone and everyone. That's generally fine, but be careful you aren't giving too much of yourself away! Your mood could be vastly different tomorrow.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It could be all but impossible to get out of bed this morning -- your snooze button may seem just too appealing. Mercury is aligning with hazy Neptune in your 4th House of Home and Emotional Foundations, wrapping you up in a big feather-down comforter and muting your energies somewhat. You might feel more sensitive under this vibration, so try to hold off on any big social events or difficult tasks for the time being. Instead, make self-care your number one priority.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Trying to clarify your meaning through words could be as difficult as trying to speak in a completely foreign language at this time. Messenger Mercury is blending its energy with dreamy Neptune in your communications sector, making it easier to get your intention across in more creative ways, rather than by using traditional methods. Consider leaving important conversations for another day! You -- or your audience -- might miss the point under this energy, and it would be wise to avoid pitfalls.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Current financial matters might lead you down some strange rabbit holes as you try to figure them out. Mercury and Neptune are coming together in a rare conjunction in your income sector, blending Mercury's thought process with Neptune's uncanny ability to cast an air of confusion wherever it goes. It's not bad to get a spark of inspiration for a new project, but you'd be wise to let the idea mature before you implement it. Missing the big picture would be too easy right now.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It's one of those days when you can hardly tell which way is up. Mischievous Mercury is visiting your sign on his annual tour, and during the day he'll conjoin mystical Neptune in this same sector. The alignment of these planets may turn your thoughts and plans into wavery and unclear illusions, rather than anything set in stone. Give yourself permission to daydream and approach matters creatively, because seeking true clarity will be more difficult than usual under their combined hazy energies.

