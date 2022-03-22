Daily horoscope for March 22, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 22, 2022

Complicated energy roils through today, but that doesn't mean we can't find ways to work with it. The Scorpio Moon trines Neptune before sunrise, adding a touch of mysticism to our dreamscape, before Luna dips into Sagittarius later and snaps us all to attention. Red-hot Mars will square off Uranus at 4:44 pm EDT, possibly bringing some very unexpected opportunities or shifts our way. A final trine between the Moon and Sun in the evening will wrap these energies in a supportive package.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Socializing shouldn't have to be a stressful activity, but today it could leave you reeling. Warrior Mars in your group-oriented 11th house is bringing one person after another out of the woodwork, each demanding your attention. It could be a bit too much when the red planet squares off rebel Uranus in your money-minded 2nd house, forcing you to put people on hold while you tend to work matters. Be wary of any obligations that require you to shell out your hard-earned money!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's all well and good to put in lots of effort today -- unless you burn out and lose your cool in the process. Action planet Mars is moving through your career sector, driving you to work hard, but that drive could turn into something problematic when Mars squares Uranus in your sign, giving you the almost undeniable urge to throw caution to the wind and do things your own way. Be careful about going too off-book, because supervisors will probably remember any wayward behavior.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your sense of adventure could leave you stranded somewhere uncharted today. Fiery Mars is moving through your expansive 9th house, making no journey appear too difficult, but when it squares off uncontrollable Uranus in your subconscious sector, you could find yourself feeling like you've been pushed out one step too far on a ledge. Take things little by little rather than diving in headfirst. The more careful you act, the less likely you are to feel overwhelmed by the results of your own choices.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Your preferred method of doing things might not cut it under today's frenetic energy. With Mars, the planet of action, roving through your very private 8th house, you probably don't want to share your time with anyone who doesn't meet your high standards. That's generally fine, but you may get thrown off course when Mars squares off with Uranus in your social 11th house, making you in high demand -- whether you like it or not. Going it alone may be impossible today!

Leo

July 23-August 22

People can ask as much as they want of you today, but whether or not you'll be able to give it is another story entirely. Mars in your partnership sector is heating up your one-on-one connections, but a tough square to rebellious Uranus in your career sector could force a relationship into second place, underneath a matter of work or reputation. If you're called upon to tend to your responsibilities, a certain someone might have to wait their turn before getting your attention.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

There are likely plenty of things to keep you busy today -- but that doesn't mean you won't get totally derailed. Mars in your 6th House of Service is keeping you on your toes as you become the most responsible and disciplined version of yourself, but that changes when it squares erratic Uranus, currently in your exciting 9th House of Distance and Adventure. Something exciting from far away could totally upset your efforts, but it should be worth it once you make it through!

Libra

September 23-October 22

Enjoying yourself might be difficult right now, but you can do it with courage. Mars is dancing through your 5th House of Diversions and Hobbies, helping you display your talents where everyone can see them. That's great on the surface, but a rough square with Uranus in your privacy sector could hit you with an unexpected case of shyness. If you don't feel like putting yourself out there, then don't worry about it! You can get back to center stage in a few days.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

It seems that someone specific could shake things up for you when least expected. Mars is in your domestic 4th house, giving you the chance to clock out of the rat race and focus on any matters at home that might require your attention. Throughout the day the red warrior will run into Uranus in your partnership sector, perhaps leading to someone you value deciding to shake you out of your homey sensibilities and demand you get on their page, even if you'd rather not.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You've got a million things to do today -- or at least so it would seem. Mars is bounding through your 3rd House of Multi-Tasking, leaving little available space in your schedule as you bounce from one appointment to another. While this can feel like treading water, today Mars will square Uranus in your responsibility sector, making sure that all your work isn't just for show and you're actually accomplishing something in the process. Try to focus solely on tasks with purpose and promise!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

There's a fine line between work and play right now, but that line may continually shift. With Mars currently in your income sector, you're probably very focused on putting your nose to the grindstone and ensuring that your efforts have meaningful results. That's all well and good, but today Mars is going to square Uranus in your fun-loving 5th house and throw your responsible urges out the window. Give yourself permission to slack off a bit -- you can get back to business tomorrow.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Pushing can sometimes work in your favor, but today it seems going full steam ahead could burn you out that much quicker. Ambitious Mars is visiting your sign, giving you much more firepower in your tank than usual, but that drive gets checked as Mars forms a rough angle with unpredictable Uranus in your emotional 4th house. You'd be wise to take things slowly for the day, because if you go too far too fast you could wind up overwhelmed with the effort.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Finding an even balance between your brain and your intuition could be rather difficult today. You may feel caught in a dream state while Mars orbits your sleepy 12th house, getting you in touch with the fantastical side of life -- but a tense square between Mars and shocking Uranus in your communication sector could result in you saying things you don't mean. Think carefully before you speak, because sticking your foot in your mouth is only too easy under such an alignment.

