Daily horoscope for March 22, 2021

General Daily Insight for March 22, 2021
Our eyes are opening so that we can see past the box that we’re inside of. The introspective Moon's sextile to offbeat Uranus opens us up to methods that we may have thought to be too drastic or strange before, and gives us the chance to try what hasn’t been tried yet. The Moon's trine to perceptive Mercury at 1:46 am EDT adds another helpful layer to our brainstorming, giving us mental clarity and speeding up our thought process to match the wave of new ideas flooding in.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your focus is on your home and family now, and they may present you with a brand-new way of doing things that you didn’t expect from them, which can bring you more security. It’s okay to voice your true thoughts, because you are meant to use this time to heal and find a way to make life easier for yourself, as well as the people you live with. A small opportunity to improve your cash flow or help you save money may also arise, so be on the lookout.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
There are people to see and places to be today, and there are a whole lot of them! Everything is moving at a breakneck pace, so keep your mind open and write down any eureka moments that you have. You may be a bit reckless right now, but you can channel this intense energy into something positive by working on projects that you’ve been putting off for a long time or starting a new, good habit. Don't let boredom put you in a tailspin; take control of your vision.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Out with the bad energy and in with the good! Stale surroundings won’t do now and messy environments will drain you of your energy. Take time today to freshen up your space and create an area where you feel comfortable and separate from work. Your phone or computer may have been causing you anxiety lately, so see if taking a short break from technology and work projects helps you to think more clearly. Even if looking at emails or texts is tempting, make yourself unplug for a moment.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Freedom triumphs today and you are able to be true to yourself and to the world. The people around you are being more honest with themselves now, which gives you the space to debut new aspects of yourself and be vulnerable. Let others know who you are so that they have a chance to connect with the real you, and allow people to inspire you through their own uniqueness. Be a good listener as well, because what you learn today will lift your spirits.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Expect opinions to change about you today, but for the better. Someone may have spread some positive chatter about you that is getting around, or perhaps you're receiving good news related to a job that you applied for a while ago. The point is, nice things that were done or said in secret are bringing blessings for you now, and while you may not know exactly how you feel about all the surprise attention, you’re sure to handle it with grace. Take in this goodness that you deserve!
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Opportunities to explore through learning and travel are being brought to you by others now, and you’re ready to indulge yourself in the adventure. A monotonous routine is likely dragging you down, so you need something to refresh you mentally and physically. Spend some time out in nature with someone you're close with and enjoy breathing the fresh air. It’s time to put down that schedule for a moment and reconnect with what gives you life.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your current ambitions may be taking you toward your ultimate goals, but it's also possible you've veered off track and have gotten caught in a loop of drudge work. If you feel fulfilled and excited by your work now, then take it as a sign that you are where you’re supposed to be and you’re moving forward on the right path. However, if you feel especially frustrated by your career and your direction today, then it’s time to revise your resume. A change will do you good.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Being tied down is not an option for you right now, and any controlling commitment will cause you to feel out of alignment. No one is meant to spend every moment of their life conforming to a schedule, especially in their close relationships. Break out of the boring ruts that you’re stuck in with your partner or your friends and introduce some fun into the situation. Play a new game together or make a new recipe, just make sure it’s something you haven’t done before!
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
It appears there is someone in your life who wants to spend more time with you, but they are not willing to ask you and would rather you come to this conclusion on your own. Turn the focus off of yourself for a moment and pay attention to the close relationships in your life, especially family. While it’s not up to you to read other people’s minds, ask yourself who you haven’t heard from in a long time and who might want to hear your voice.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Someone very close to you is looking for some quality time with you, but they’re not looking for the same old conversations and activities. This person may initiate a heart-to-heart talk or simply have a lot of gossip to share, but whatever the story is, you can expect active and wide-spanning communication to be an important focus for you today. Be open to talking about everything under the sun, rather than continuing to hold in what you’ve been thinking and feeling.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Your surroundings are shifting, but you’ve got it all under control. You have the opportunity to be extra productive and handle your business with ease now; it feels as if all the gears of your life are turning smoothly. New and interesting people with fresh stories and facts will help the time go by quickly -- you just wish there were more hours in the day so that you could keep riding this wave of stamina and speed. Do what you can, but don’t burn yourself out!
Pisces
February 19-March 20
It’s your turn for a break from the daily grind. Work is tough today, but once it’s over, you’ll be ready to spend time reclining and relaxing. This is one of those days where it’s okay to take a rest, because the weekend really just wasn’t long enough. It will be tempting to keep working on other personal projects, but self-care is important. If you’ve been putting off sleeping in favor of fixing everyone else’s problems, it’s time to take that nap.