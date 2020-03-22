Daily horoscope for March 22, 2020

General Daily Insight for March 22, 2020
Some things are better left unsaid, but that won't be anyone's motto today. Loquacious Mercury could put a bee in our bonnets early in the day when it joins forces with instantaneous Uranus at 9:19 am EDT. Something must be said, and it must be said now. Fortunately, whatever is spoken will roll poetically off our tongues. Tonight, a trio of cosmic darlings connect as the Moon in idealistic Pisces primes us for a satisfying sextile between Venus and Neptune. This positive planetary party makes it easier for all of us to realize our sweetest dreams today.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Reflecting on your beliefs paves the way for a spiritual breakthrough. This is highlighted by the fact that planets in your 2nd House of Values and your 12th House of Soul-Seeking are connected in different ways today. You may feel moved to talk about subconscious matters or explore what’s just under the surface through reflective writing or contemplation. Tonight, energies shift, supporting the incorporation of this morning’s reflections into tangible expressions. Don't rush through this process. Take it one step at a time, taking to heart every one of your discoveries.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Identifying with others feels good, especially in these days of minimized social interaction. Having the kind of honest and caring connections you've been craving in your friendships is still possible now. This is an ideal time to join together and gab with pals over the phone, online, or any other way you can. The good vibes keep rolling when the gentle Moon partners up with social Venus and evocative Neptune tonight, imbuing our conversations with an almost dreamlike quality. What we say will be well-received, and the same will be true in return. Enjoy the sweetness of this moment.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Accepting generosity can be a form of generosity. A conversation you have today may feel a bit like receiving free therapy as candid Mercury forms a friendly sextile to change-making Uranus. Pressing thoughts are brought up and talked through in a supportive way, creating a healing space for you. If you've kept things close to the vest in the past, your experience now may serve as a reminder that those around you have your back. Consider clearing out the rest of the mental and spiritual clutter that may be holding you back. Others are there to help.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
An inspired group of people has the power to help you create a brighter future. Discussing future adventures with friends makes sense while Mercury in your 9th House of Expansion is making a friendly angle to Uranus in your 11th House of Friendship. Conversations of escapades yet to be had may fill the air with their music, taking on an almost electric quality. Even though you can't travel far now, you can still dream. Be sure to consciously enjoy the sweet symphony in the moment. Life was meant for great experiences and greater friends.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Insights about your role in the world come from unusual sources today. Perceptive Mercury will talk to unconventional Uranus in your 8th House of Unseen Matters, and you may receive messages from the other side now. Pay attention to songs playing in the background or repeated words or phrases you hear. Such synchronicities can be highly informative. It's possible there's someone in your life who can help bring things full circle by fostering greater awareness about the information coming through to you. Be open to what's presented to you, no matter its origin.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Sweet messages from a loved one may stir up a desire to broaden your horizons. The notion of a joint venture could be just what you've needed to feed your spirit of exploration. It could be that you've been too afraid to take this step on your own, but now you realize you have a partner in crime. The effect may be reciprocated tonight when sharing your ideas kindles similar visions from your partner. As they say, two heads are better than one. Revel in the magic that you can manifest together.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your ideals concerning work may come to fruition today. Confiding in a trustworthy ally could ensure your message is carried to those who have the power to help you succeed. By the end of the day, you may even hear news that things are going better than you could have imagined as the watchful Moon makes a pleasant sextile to both lovely Venus and lofty Neptune. As a result, you could see an improvement in your professional position once life gets back to normal. Give yourself a pat on the back for having the courage to speak up.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Tapping into your inner child creates the opportunity for greater intimacy. Don't be afraid to let loose and embrace the youthful exuberance you may have lost along the way. What transpires now could be contagious, inspiring someone near and dear to you to react in kind. Ultimately, this will bring the two of you closer together. This theme continues to unfold tonight as innocent Venus sends loving signals to optimistic Neptune in your 5th House of Children. Today you'll learn that you're never too old to be childlike.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Conferring with family members or roommates can improve your circumstances at work or while working from home. You may have felt deflated or burned out by your current situation, but things look rosier than you could have foreseen when the Moon makes way for sweet Venus to send loving beams to whimsical Neptune. If you've been carrying the weight of the daily grind on your shoulders, that weight may be lifted now. Perhaps all you needed was a fresh perspective to recognize the blessings you already have. Shifts in consciousness come from exchanged ideas, so speak honestly and listen attentively.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Someone's kind words could land like lightning in the midst of a creative enterprise you are working on. What you hear may encourage you to follow a revolutionary approach as Mercury’s melody fuses with the sudden insight of Uranus in your 5th House of Individuality today. Relish any discoveries you make now as you allow the tide of the times to tug on your directional compass. If you've debated taking this project in a bold new direction, do it. You will be rewarded well for your leap of faith.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Making what you want known increases your quality of life at home. Consider what it is you've been missing that you need to feel fulfilled. Changes can only be made possible if they are spoken into existence, so allow the words to spill out. What you say now could come to fruition by the end of the day when cozy Venus sends a gentle nudge to visionary Neptune, who dreams everything into being. The universe is always on your side; soon you will see that those closest to you are, too.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Speaking your truth could result in significantly richer connections with the people in your life. You might find yourself being more direct and effusive than you usually are today, but this is just as it should be with the planets supporting your power of self-expression now. In fact, you may receive praise from someone for all your forthrightness. This may not be something you're completely comfortable with, but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing. Sometimes you must step outside of your comfort zone to connect in a more meaningful way with others.