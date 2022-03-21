Daily horoscope for March 21, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 21, 2022

Our thoughts truly have the ability to change us for the better today. In the early hours, messenger Mercury will align with expansive Jupiter in dreamy Pisces, making it especially important that we record our dreams and look for any special details that might carry extra meaning. Meanwhile, the Scorpio Moon will be particularly busy throughout the day, first squaring energetic Mars and opposing Uranus, then trining both Jupiter and Mercury. We can cover almost endless territory under such immense energy.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your dreams could feel larger than life today -- or at least more realistic than the very world in front of you. Mercury is syncing up with boundless Jupiter at the same degree, and will be doing so in your subconscious sector. You might have some fantastic ideas from out of the blue, some of which may be so inspiring that you'll have a hard time not jumping into action immediately. Parse through your inspiration and only pursue the most viable of your options!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

People could bring some truly fabulous opportunities your way when you least expect it. Mercury is zooming through your 11th House of Social Groups and Global Connections, and today he is conjoining enthusiastic Jupiter in this same arena, taking your conversations and transforming them into something larger than life. A friend, near or far, could share something with you that totally changes your worldview. Keep an open mind and say yes to any invitations, because you won't want to miss whatever transpires now!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Today is offering you the chance to make some major leaps in whatever direction you choose. Your ruler, Mercury, is forming a fabulous and rare conjunction with Jupiter in your 10th House of Professional Ambitions and Reputation. This energy could result in a boss or VIP opening up some doors that have been shut to you until now, or perhaps you'll come across an opportunity to show everyone what you're made of. Don't let today pass by without doing something to further your cause.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

There is an air of adventure and exploration to the day, one which is asking you to go beyond your immediate reality and seek out new vistas. Mercury and Jupiter are coming together for a potent conjunction in your travel sector, giving you a major case of wanderlust. A chance to explore new cultures or learn about new spiritual practices could come your way, allowing you to evolve to the next stage of your being. Don't shirk from this opportunity to grow!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today could feel rather heated, but whether that is for good or for ill remains to be seen. Mercury is spinning through your 8th House of Sex, Secrets, and Shared Resources, turning your attention to all the hot-button issues of life. The cosmic communicator also conjoins Jupiter, increasing the volume by quite a few decibels. Prepare yourself to deal with some rather major matters! If you be careful, what might seem like a crisis could turn out to be a major gift.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Someone in particular may have a very important message to share with you today. Your ruler, Mercury, is winging its way through your 7th House of Partnerships and Contracts, and will be aligning with jovial Jupiter at the same degree, making this message larger than life. This could result in a wonderful opportunity to partner up with someone intriguing or sign an exciting contract. Go ahead and sign on the dotted line -- chances like this one are very rare indeed.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Whether or not you've got responsibilities to tend to, you can expect something to demand your attention today. Mercury is coming into contact with live-out-loud Jupiter in your 6th House of Chores, reminding you that you can't just slack off and let life pass you by. If you've been procrastinating on one project or another, it will likely demand you finally deal with it today. Fortunately, with Jupiter backing you up, there's no reason you can't knock it out of the park!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Today arrives decked out with gold stars -- there will likely be plenty of opportunities to enjoy yourself. Mercury and Jupiter are coming together at the same degree in your 5th House of Joy, encouraging you to put your passions front and center. Whether you decide to make today about enjoying romance, indulging in self-expression, or exploring your artistic side, do something to add a little bit of magic to your world! A chance to show off could turn into something much bigger.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your home could feel like anything but a quiet domestic scene today. Mercury is buzzing along in your 4th House of Authentic Emotions, stirring things up under your own roof! This quick planet will blend its energy with powerful Jupiter at the same degree, amplifying the day's energy even more. This would be a terrific time to host a get-together at your place, or to try and change things up around the house. Consider looking into some redecorating or renovating.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

There's an electric current zipping through the skies right now! Messenger Mercury is camped out in your communications sector, bringing lots of things to do and people to see your way. These moments will get even bigger as Mercury aligns with giant Jupiter in this same sector, turning every opportunity into something incredibly exciting. Be sure to link up with friends and get out and about for a bit, because you could discover or learn something that totally changes your outlook and mindset.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The universe wants you to strike it rich today! There is an exceptionally powerful and exciting conjunction between intelligent Mercury and extravagant Jupiter in your 2nd House of Resources and Wealth, helping you tune into larger-than-life chances surrounding your finances. Whether you're in the market for a raise at your current job or a whole new source of income, it's time to start looking or initiate any necessary conversations! You might even wind up with more rewards than you actually needed.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There's an undeniable positivity to the day -- and you'll be benefiting from it more than any other sign, Pisces. Mercury is zipping along through your 1st House of Personality and Action, giving you lots of ideas and things to discuss. It will be conjunct lucky Jupiter in this same arena today, boosting your thinking as high as it can possibly go. Even if you normally keep your talents quiet, the universe wants you to take some time to appreciate all that you can do!

