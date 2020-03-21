Daily horoscope for March 21, 2020

Anything that doesn't reflect who you truly are falls into the background once Saturn moves into your sign and your 1st House of Identity today. Taking efforts to refine your persona can create long-term opportunities for advancement and change the impression you make on others. Think of yourself as an artistic process during this phase of evolution -- you have nothing to lose and everything to gain by being yourself. When you shine your unique light, you draw your people to you and find a deeper sense of belonging than you ever could by presenting any kind of facade.