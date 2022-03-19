Daily horoscope for March 19, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 19, 2022

Our feelings are going to be all over the place, bouncing back and forth like a game of ping-pong. The fair Libra Moon will trine Venus before sunrise, adding a romantic touch to our dreams, but we may bolt awake with the urge to break out of any confining behaviors when Venus squares off Uranus at 7:16 am EDT. Although the day might be frenetic, we can breathe a sigh of relief and find some stability once the Moon trines Saturn in the evening.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your values are subject to change today. Venus, the planet of pleasure, is forming an awkward square with rebel Uranus, which could expose a deep difference between how you approach life in comparison to the people you surround yourself with. Remember that you don't have to be identical in your expectations or preferred hobbies, even with your friends! It's totally normal to disagree on minor things. Even if you can't reach a compromise, it isn't the end of the word.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Safeguarding your reputation shouldn't come at the price of your current happiness. With Venus in the most visible part of your chart, it's easy to awe people and have them see you through adoring eyes, but that can sometimes feel confining if you become too worried about keeping up an image of perfection. Listen to any urges to shake things up today and don't worry about shattering someone else's opinion of you. The people who matter should give you the space to be you.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

The line between fantasy and reality is thinner than normal for you right now. Venus is in your wanderlust sector, giving you endless reasons to believe in the impossible, but she'll form a rough angle to iconoclast Uranus in your subconscious realm, making it easy to lose track of where you're headed and how you intend to get there. You can chart out amazing adventures for yourself, but try to keep your feet on the ground because it'll be easy to miss important details.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Any desire for privacy could get interrupted today, whether you like it or not. With Venus in your intimacy sector, you're more prone to taking time for yourself. That's fine -- at least until Venus bumps up against shocking Uranus, currently in your social sector for an extended tour. A group of friends could start blowing up your phone, begging you to come and play when you'd rather be on your own. Whatever you choose to do, deliver your response kindly.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Even your most important relationships could get relegated to second place today. Venus is in your 7th House of Partnerships and Contracts, encouraging other people to bring positive experiences your way. Still, this easy-going energy gets thrown off course when Venus squares Uranus in your career sector and throws a last-minute roadblock in the way. A professional task could pop up at the last minute, with a boss demanding you drop everything to do your duty. The right people should understand your situation.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your life has probably been running rather smoothly as of late, but there's always a possibility that things will change on a dime. Venus is in your 6th House of Routine and Health, adding a touch of ease to the daily grind, but that copacetic energy will be shaken up when Venus makes a rough square to Uranus in your expansion sector. You may have an almost undeniable urge to throw the rule book out the window -- and today, that's OK!

Libra

September 23-October 22

Today could feel a bit like a game of hide and seek. Your ruler, Venus, is dancing through your playful 5th house and urging you to take up the spotlight, but that attention-seeking energy gets checked when Venus squares Uranus in your deeply private 8th house, pulling you back into the wings. You don't have to pick one or the other and pigeonhole yourself -- you can certainly be more than one thing! The only person you have to please right now is you.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Sticking close to home might seem like a good idea until people start ignoring any do-not-disturb signs and come knocking on your door. Pleasure-loving Venus is settled down in your comfortable 4th house, giving you the chance to cozy up as you see fit, but she's also going to make a rough square to Uranus in your partnership sector. Someone could decide you've spent too much time alone and try to drag you out to play! Consider compromising by hosting them at your place.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The world has been placing more fun opportunities in your path lately, but that doesn't mean today is going to be filled with nothing but joy rides. With loving Venus in your 3rd House of Neighbors and Communications, you've been in higher demand than normal and finding lots of ways to live life to the fullest! However, a hiccup could interrupt this when Venus squares Uranus in your responsibility sector and demands you deal with any outstanding chores. Fun times may have to wait.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Life is going to be offering you more than one temptation at the moment. Venus is hunkered down in your material sector, giving you plenty of pretty things to amuse yourself with. That's all well and good until she squares off against Uranus in your pleasure sector, making it almost impossible for you to keep yourself in check. The biggest problem right now is overdoing anything -- while you've got cosmic permission to enjoy yourself, don't go so hard you end up regretting it.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your current desires could be at odds with those of a family member or roommate. Venus is visiting your sign on her annual tour, where she normally wants to bestow all her bounty on you. That said, when she squares Uranus in your home sector today, she'll be bringing something unexpected out from your own four walls. Someone you share space with could force you to hit the brakes on your pleasure cruise, so try to slow down before you hit a wall.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Life is but a dream, until today's reality smacks you in the face. With Venus in your subconscious realm, it's easy to slip on your rose-colored glasses and see life as you would like it to be rather than how it truly is. Unfortunately, her complicated square with unruly Uranus in your communications sector is here to remind you that you can't avoid the world forever. Remember that even if your head is in the clouds, you need to keep your feet on the ground!

