Daily horoscope for March 18, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 18, 2022

Today is a wonderfully potent day! A spectacular Full Moon in Virgo is rising up into the sky at 3:18 am EDT, helping us complete any unfinished plans. The Moon will dance into Libra a few hours later, helping us see the world as fairly as possible. A pair of back-to-back sextiles will take center stage in the second half of the day -- first, Venus will connect with Chiron, letting us heal from old wounds, after which a Sun-Pluto sextile will make positive improvements easy.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Incredible efficiency could be yours at this very moment! Today's Full Moon is impacting your 6th House of Routine and Service, putting the focus on the nuts and bolts of your life and how you manage to get everything done. If you've been keeping on top of things then you should be able to reward yourself for your hard work. On the other hand, if you need a boost to get back on the bandwagon, consider this the universe's push in your favor.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Sometimes life really can be that good! The skies are glowing with a Full Moon in Virgo, which just so happens to land in your 5th House of Fun, giving you a dose of positivity when you need it most. This sector is where you go to enjoy yourself, meaning you should focus solely on doing things that bring you pleasure. This house also rules stardom, so try to look your best. Your fifteen minutes of fame could happen sooner than you think.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Some enthusiastic energy is building up under your own roof at this time. The Full Moon in Virgo focuses on your homey 4th house, bringing matters of family and foundations into view. If you've been thinking about doing some redecorating, then this is the perfect time to start shifting your surroundings! You could also decide that it's time to pack up and change locations altogether. Likewise, an issue with a family member or roommate might come to a head at any moment.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

New ideas can carry you farther than normal today. A potent Virgo Full Moon is impacting your communications-oriented 3rd house, stirring the pot and creating a buzz in your immediate vicinity. This is a very busy phase for you, one where lots of things can happen, so do your best to stay organized and true to your own vision. Many people are ready to hear what you have to say. Take some time today to clarify your vision and your message before you share them!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your finances are clamoring for attention! There is a potent Full Moon shining her light on your 2nd House of Income and Material Wealth, giving you a bit of help when it comes to making it rain. If your wallet is feeling a little light, start searching out new opportunities. That said, if you're happy with your current work, it might be time to discuss a raise. Make your value as an employee clear so that authority figures have trouble disagreeing with you.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Modesty and avoiding the spotlight are hallmarks of your sign, but that doesn't mean there aren't moments when you should go against the grain, Virgo. You're the lucky benefactor of today's Full Moon, which is sparkling in your 1st House of Self-Expression, ready to highlight your talents. If you've got any dreams or desires sitting on the back burner, now is a wonderful time to move them onto the high heat. Seeds you planted in the past are now ready to be harvested!

Libra

September 23-October 22

You might be ready to let go of bad habits from your past. The Full Moon in Virgo is lighting up your 12th House of Endings and Completions, so look around your life for any issues or baggage that might still be lingering, and make a conscious point to start showing them the door! If you're not sure where to begin, try sitting down to make a list of any negative behaviors or toxic patterns that you want to release, then tackle them head on.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Lots of exciting opportunities are coming your way! They'll likely be quite hard to miss, thanks to the way the Virgo Full Moon is beaming in your busy 3rd house. You never know when new friends or events will come out of the woodwork. If you've been feeling rather insular lately, this is a good time to start getting out and about and see what's going on in your local area. Adventure may be waiting for you just around the corner.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You've likely been working very hard for a very long time, and that could be about to start paying off at last. A beautiful Full Moon is glowing in your 10th House of Career Achievements and Professional Reputation, boosting you up the ladder by at least a few rungs. A chance to make a name for yourself could arrive unexpectedly, so be ready to perform at a moment's notice! VIPs and bosses may be especially supportive right now -- they could open major doors.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You aren't necessarily known as the most adventurous sign, Capricorn, but that doesn't have to always be true. Today's fabulous Full Moon is occurring in your 9th House of Higher Learning and Distant Horizons, showing you all the possibilities waiting for you beyond what's already familiar. If you've been feeling stuck in place, the chance to spread your wings could appear on the horizon at any moment. Feel free to take the first steps forward yourself, rather than waiting on others to make things happen.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Something major is stirring, prepping itself for you to come and take it. There is a Full Moon illuminating your intense 8th House of Shared Resources and Big Money, giving you the chance to snap up a windfall that you heartily deserve. This is a very transformative part of your chart, so it might feel like you're being put through the wringer. Rest assured that on the other side is a pot of gold, ready and waiting for you to come and take it.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Someone very specific and important might be waiting to make an appearance in your world. Today's Full Moon in Virgo is putting the focus on your partnership-oriented 7th house, helping you get serious about the people in your life. If you've been waiting to make something official with someone, no matter what kind of bond it is, then consider this the green light from the universe for you to sign your name on the dotted line. Your perfect partner-in-crime is about to appear!

