Daily horoscope for March 17, 2023

General Daily Insight for March 17, 2023

Our thoughts can get lost amidst our desire for action today. Messenger Mercury is forming a tough square to warrior Mars at 12:49 am EDT, making it too easy for us to say the wrong thing. Mercury will then go on to conjoin the Sun, amping up our desire to communicate, for good or for ill, while the Moon in serious Capricorn makes a conjunction of her own with Pluto before finally drifting into clear-sighted Aquarius, helping us step back from the drama.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your words are likely to fly fast and loose today, whether you want them to or not. Messenger Mercury in your subconscious sector is squaring off against Mars in your communications sector, so it will be easy for you to say things you don’t really mean. It’s hard to consider your words before they leave your mouth. Be extra diligent about this task in your interactions -- otherwise, you could wind up having quite a few regrets by the end of the day.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may want to go have fun, but it won’t necessarily be easy. You’re in a social frame of mind while Mercury flies through your outgoing 11th house, but that energy gets shaken up when the cosmic communicator squares Mars in your financially-focused 2nd house. Everyone else is off doing what they like, but it looks like you’ll need to roll up your sleeves and get to work. If you feel a little envious, look forward to the satisfaction you’ll feel afterwards.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Pushing too hard will have a negative impact today. You’re more than ready to work your way up the ladder as your native ruler Mercury visits your 10th House of Ambition, but a square to Mars in your own sign will have you moving forward with such force that it turns other people off. It’s fine to be ambitious and know what you want, but remember: sometimes it’s best to keep your inner fire to yourself, unless you want people to be intimidated by you.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Your ideas are going to be larger than life today, but getting them off the ground is another story. You’re ruminating on the possibilities as Mercury makes its annual visit to your high-minded 9th house, but you could feel surprisingly limited as this speedy planet makes a rough square to Mars. Perhaps some old feelings of insecurity will threaten to slow you down, or maybe you’ll feel like you’re not properly equipped for a new exploit. Hold your horses -- adventures can wait.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today you may feel like you’re living in a mystery novel while everyone else is in a screwball comedy. Mercury in your 8th house is giving you a rather serious outlook, which is fine for getting down to work and making major changes, but it’s also challenging action planet Mars in your social 11th house, so your friends might want you to come out and play. You may find this silly or superfluous, but a little fun won’t hurt. Kick back and enjoy!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Someone might say something or do something that gets in the way of your work today, Virgo. People are taking on extra importance as your native ruler Mercury moves through your relationship sector, but a tough square to Mars in your career-focused 10th house could cause someone to complain you’re not focused enough on them. If you’ve been putting all your attention into your work, then perhaps they’re right, but if they’re being selfish or silly, take their words with a grain of salt.

Libra

September 23-October 22

You’re focused on the here and now until something out in the world pulls focus. Mercury is in your grounded 6th house, helping you tackle all the little tasks in front of you, but a combustible alignment with Mars in your expansive 9th house will attempt to lure you away with more exciting prospects. It’s one thing if these far-off hypotheticals are actually worth your time, but don’t chase after a mirage that will quickly fade while your actual responsibilities get left undone.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Self-expression could seem like an unbelievably serious topic today. You’re primed to put yourself out there where people can see you while Mercury tours your fame-loving 5th house, but an uncomfortable square to Mars in your all-or-nothing 8th house could make you a little too forceful in your desire for recognition. Don’t try and strong-arm anyone into supporting you, because that certainly won’t leave anyone impressed. Instead, focus on doing your own thing -- the results will speak for themselves.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Just because you want to keep something to yourself doesn’t mean other people will let you. You’re deep in your feelings as Mercury visits your emotional 4th house, but a tough angle to Mars in your relationship sector could result in someone prying into your personal matters or pushing your buttons, even if they don’t mean to. Try to be clear about your boundaries, and give yourself grace if you have an overly emotional reaction when you’re just trying to be honest.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Getting things done may feel like pulling teeth today. There’s a potent yet unhelpful square between Mercury in your busy 3rd house and Mars in your responsible 6th house, which could result in you running off your feet from one thing to the next. While you’re occupied, it may appear that you’re accomplishing a lot, but when you take a step back, you may realize you didn’t do nearly as much as you thought. Avoid distractions and tackle one thing at a time.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Today you may find yourself trying to buy happiness. With Mercury in your income sector, you’re more focused on your finances and what they can get you, but a square to Mars in your pleasure sector could have you mixing up the messages. Yes, a treat here and there can result in a nice little pick-me-up, but don’t mistake it for something lasting. If you really want to find fulfillment, it won’t come in a shopping bag, so try to broaden your search radius.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You’ve got an extra touch of fire today, Pisces, but you’ll need to take care with how you wield it. You’re prone to speaking your mind while messenger Mercury visits your sign, but the cosmic communicator will also square off against Mars in your emotional sector, so others could find you rather harsh when you think you’re just being clear. It would be wise to avoid any major conversations for the time being, because they will likely leave you feeling more raw than you expected.

