Daily horoscope for March 17, 2022

There are interesting conversations to be had today, especially with any people you already enjoy surrounding yourself with. Mercury in your sign is giving you plenty of food for thought, and he'll loop your friends in as well when he sextiles Uranus in your social sector. Get people together for a last-minute excursion or adventure, be it out on the town or under your own roof! Even if you aren't normally one to call the shots, you have the power to be the ringleader today.