Daily horoscope for March 16, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 16, 2022
There's a chance to gain greater clarity surrounding our lives today, but it might take a couple of tries before we find our answers. The Moon enters analytical Virgo first thing, helping us narrow our focus and get serious about making efficient progress. A tense opposition to Mercury in mystical Pisces at 10:08 pm EDT could create some confusion, however, and we'll need to work that much harder to get past it. Fortunately, a late trine to Uranus should bring a surprising solution.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Many different voices could be calling your name today. With the intuitive Moon moving through your systematic 6th house, you're primed to get to work, but an opposition to Mercury in your subconscious sector could make it seem as though there are messages trying to reach you from the other side. Try to tap into what they are saying, but don't push it. Think of it like attempting to remember a dream -- the harder you chase, the more the memories may slip away.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
There could be a bit of conflict between you and the people you surround yourself with today, but that conflict doesn't have to end with something negative. The Moon is in your 5th House of Self-Expression and Creativity, putting the focus on your desires and passion projects, but you'll need to find a balance when she opposes Mercury in your social sector, reminding you that not everyone may want to follow your program. Compromise is essential to avoid strong-arming anyone into doing your bidding!
Gemini
May 21-June 20
It's fine to take things at an easy pace today, but not everyone is going to be following the same program as you. The Moon is in your foundational 4th house, tempting you to stay within your comfort zone, but that M.O. gets shaken up when she opposes Mercury in your highly visible 10th house, highlighting your need to achieve and progress. Accept that the day can change when you least expect it, but know that there's no reason you can't come out on top.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Where you've been and where you're going are certainly not the same place right now. There seems to be plenty going on in your immediate vicinity, as the Moon zips through your immediate environment sector, but your world becomes much broader when she opposes Mercury in your 9th House of Culture and Education. Instead of being fine with the tried-and-true, look for new ideas and ways of thinking to incorporate into your lifestyle. Changing things up could feel like a new lease on life!
Leo
July 23-August 22
Matters of ownership are up for inspection. Someone might have something to tell you about property -- whether you want to hear it or not. You're likely focused on your own gains as the Moon moves through your 2nd House of Material Wealth, but you have to keep other people's opinions in mind when she opposes sociable Mercury in your 8th House of Shared Resources and Intimacy. Conversations can get rather intense under this aspect, so be willing to listen without judgment.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Someone could decide to push your buttons today, Virgo! You're hosting the Moon in your sign, which can make you a little more sensitive than normal. It could also provide fodder for someone to tell you some truths, harsh or not, when Luna opposes Mercury in your partnership sector. Things don't have to take a bad turn, as long as you don't let anyone get under your skin. Hopefully their intentions are good, but if not, then feel free to step back from the situation.
Libra
September 23-October 22
There's a dreamy quality to the day, which is perfectly lovely until your responsibilities come calling. The Moon is gliding through your fantastical 12th house, making it easy to drift along in the slow lane, but her opposition with Mercury in your routine 6th house could bring a few last-minute chores your way when you'd rather just take a nap. Try to tend to any outstanding obligations early in the day -- then you can do as you please with the remaining hours.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Deciding whether to go along with the group or to fly solo could be difficult at this time. The Moon is in your 11th House of Social Dynamics, putting you in the mood to get together with friends and remind yourself why you adore them. That mindset could get waylaid when the Moon opposes Mercury in your expressive 5th house to remind you how good your own ideas are. If people don't see things your way, you might choose to break away from the herd!
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
If you don't currently have solid foundations, it doesn't matter how much you build throughout the day. The Moon is in your career sector, pushing you toward the cosmic finish line, but you might find there's an underlying issue to deal with when she opposes Mercury in your home sector. A family member or roommate could stir up drama, or perhaps some necessary repairs will demand your attention. Deal with these first and foremost -- the peace of mind will be worth it.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You've got your eyes set far, far, away today, but you could trip up before you're able to get there. The Moon in your travel sector is giving you a case of wanderlust, showing you all the enticing places that you could go if only you could find a way. That's fine, but the Moon also opposes Mercury in your local community sector and stirs up excitement in your own neighborhood. Hit the town and you may realize you don't have to travel at all!
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
It's fine to worry about other people now -- until it comes at the expense of your own welfare. With the Moon moving through your intimate 8th house, there is a spotlight shining on your connections and the glue that holds you together. That said, when she opposes Mercury in your security sector, you may realize you need to shore up your own defenses rather than building bridges with anyone else. Take today to go over your finances and make sure they're working for you.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your words could be something of a double-edged sword today, at least where others are concerned. The Moon in your relationship sector is coming into a rough opposition with messenger Mercury in your 1st House of Action and Presentation. Under such energy, you're prone to saying whatever you feel like. That said, it could rub someone else the wrong way, so consider your words carefully -- unless, of course, you're in the mood to burn some bridges, then go ahead and speak your mind!