Daily horoscope for March 15, 2022

General Daily Insight for March 15, 2022
The lay of the land is prone to shifting today, as we try to tango through some unusual vibrations. The Moon in Leo will oppose Saturn in Aquarius at 6:56 am EDT, setting a serious tone, but then she will move on to make a series of odd quincunxes to three different planets, first Neptune and the Sun, both in Pisces, then finally to Pluto in Capricorn in the evening. Things may not be what they appear, so we would do well to avoid immediate action!
Aries
March 21-April 19
What brings you joy and what pleases others aren't likely to be the same thing right now. The Moon is in your 5th House of Fun and Self-Expression, turning your focus on yourself, but she'll be making a rough opposition to rules-oriented Saturn in your social sector, forcing you to come to terms with herd mentality. A group project or get-together might seem like more trouble than it's worth if your ideas keep getting rejected, but going with the flow may be required.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You may love to lounge around and take your time doing things at the moment. With the Moon in your home sector today, you're probably not raring to get up and go at the crack of dawn, but that easy-going vibration won't cut it when the Moon opposes Saturn in your achievements sector and reminds you of all the things you have yet to accomplish. A VIP might call on you to perform at a moment's notice, so be ready to put your best foot forward.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
There's nothing fun about facing your own limitations -- particularly today. The Moon is illuminating your communications sector, giving you a lot of ideas, but those same ideas could face major issues when the Moon opposes Saturn in your expansion sector, snagging you from out of the clouds and bringing you firmly back down to earth. If it feels like you can't connect the dots, don't worry! This transit is only temporary, so don't try to hatch anything today, and wait until tomorrow.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Your sense of self-worth could get run over by someone else at this time, whether they mean to or not. Your ruler, the emotional Moon, is coming into a tense opposition with stern Saturn in your 8th House of Intimacy and Shared Resources, forcing you to get real about how much power you let anyone else have over you. If you're hoping for blind support from someone in particular, then you'll probably be disappointed, so stick to your own opinions for the time being.
Leo
July 23-August 22
The cracks in a partnership could become too obvious to ignore today. The Moon is roving through your sign, getting you in touch with your own needs, but she'll oppose karmic Saturn in your 7th House of Relationships and Contracts, who isn't going to let you get away with doing as you please. Perhaps an important person will confront you with a harsh truth or set up a roadblock when all you wanted was to head to the finish line. Considering going solo for now.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You could feel rather out of it today. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean the world is going to stop turning and let you take it easy. The temperamental Moon in your subconscious realm is going to form a tough opposition to responsible Saturn in your 6th House of Work and Wellness, making both planets act up. No matter how much you would rather do things on your own time, you will probably have to follow someone else's schedule for getting things done.
Libra
September 23-October 22
People might be calling you to come out and play, but that doesn't mean you'll want to go along with their plans. The Moon is in your group-focused 11th house, and things should be all fun and games until she opposes strict Saturn in your self-oriented 5th house, creating a bit of dissonance between what you want to do and what everyone else is in the mood for. If you can't reach an easy compromise, you may want to hold off on any get-togethers today.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
A family member could throw your day off track before it even has a chance to begin! The Moon in your 10th House of Professional Achievements is opposing authoritative Saturn in your home sector, throwing a problem or two in your path before you even step out the front door. Try to deal with this as calmly as possible, Do your best to leave any drama behind so that it doesn't follow you throughout the day, casting a dark cloud over everything you do.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Your normal support systems might not be as available as you would hope today. The Moon is in your high-minded 9th house, helping you see the world in broad terms, but a strict opposition with Saturn in your communications sector could leave you feeling like all your ideas are met with nothing but naysayers. Even if people think your ideas are worthwhile, implementing them could be all but impossible, so hold off on trying to make any major changes for now.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You're known for being a responsible sign, but that doesn't mean that you never want to throw caution to the wind. That being said, you won't be able to throw it very far today without the planets tossing it back in your face! You can blame that on the harsh opposition between the Moon and Saturn, the latter of which is currently rotating in your 2nd House of Income and Material Security. Spending is a four-letter word today, so keep your wallet shut tight.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Getting on the same page as anyone might feel like a herculean task today. The Moon is in your partnership sector, encouraging you to double up, but when she opposes Saturn in your sign, the last thing you're going to want to do is form a dynamic duo! While you may have better luck if you stick to your own program, remember that no one is an island. Eventually, you will probably need to find some way of working together.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Don't be surprised if you feel somewhat off today. The Moon is moving through your 6th House of Health and Daily Work, encouraging you to establish a plan and stick to it. That said, when she opposes Saturn in your subconscious realm, you may be less interested in playing by the rules and more into doing things on your own time. A last-minute issue could appear out of the blue, so count to ten before you react to any sudden changes. You can't control everything!