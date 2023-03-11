Daily horoscope for March 11, 2023

General Daily Insight for March 11, 2023

Our passions can burn brighter than usual today. Romantic Venus in Aries and energizer Mars in Gemini are reaching out across the sky to form a lovely sextile at 10:05 am EST, blending their energies to make a path for us all to get in touch with our desires, then chase after them. Meanwhile, Mercury will sextile Uranus, giving us all a spark of eccentric inspiration, before the Moon in Scorpio abrades Jupiter, turning the emotional volume all the way up.

Aries

March 21-April 19

You could charm the birds down from the trees, Aries. Beautifying Venus in your sign is lending you an extra allure, which is amplified even further as she sextiles your ruler, red-hot Mars, in your communications sector. You'll be in your element without a doubt, so if you've had your eye on someone or something then this is the perfect day to go for it. Practically no one could say no to you now! When you work for what you want, it can be yours.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your fantasies can lead you to unexpectedly profitable places. Your luxurious ruler Venus is in your magical 12th house, inspiring you from off in the wings, and today she is sextiling action planet Mars in your income sector. Together these planets want to empower your daydreams and use them to guide you toward gorgeously lucrative ideas, so don't be scared to think outside the box! Even a small amount of creativity could lead to you obtaining some massively beneficial rewards.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You get to play the ringleader today. The lovely connection between pleasure-loving Venus in your 11th House of Social Groups and Mars in your 1st House of Self-Expression smooths things over to make you the most popular person in just about any room. Call up your friends for a fun group activity, but keep an eye out for a few invitations coming your way as well. The only problem to worry about is deciding which opportunity for fun you want to take on!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Working behind the scenes could result in a successful day for you. Venus in your reputation sector is helping you show off as your most capable and attractive self, and her helpful sextile to Mars in your hidden 12th house can magnify your efforts, ensuring that you finally receive some much-deserved recognition. You may also receive a boost up from someone totally out of the blue, so don't be shocked when a helping hand appears out of nowhere. You've earned this support!

Leo

July 23-August 22

The wider your network, the more beneficial it can be! Venus is in your expansive 9th house, showing you how much the world has to offer you, and her supportive angle to Mars in your social 11th house will help you connect with other people who can, in turn, help you reach those distant opportunities. It could be time to start looking abroad for your next big adventure, and it's likely that a common connection will help you get there that much faster.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

All your hard work could result in a lovely windfall at present. Venus in your big-money 8th house is connecting to Mars in your professional 10th house, meaning you could score a nice sum for a job well done. Whether this is work you've already done or a new job opportunity that appears out of the blue, it should be very much worth your time. You can also negotiate for a higher sum, so don't be scared to do a bit of judicious haggling.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone special could broaden your horizons at this time. Your ruler Venus is in your partnership sector, helping you foster meaningful connections -- especially when she embraces bold Mars in your exploration sector. At any moment, you may meet someone from a different background who exposes you to exciting and meaningful experiences, or perhaps you and an important partner will decide to embark upon an adventure together. There's real power and potential to be found in your relationships, provided you nurture them.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You could surprise yourself with just how efficient you manage to be today. There is a harmonious connection between Venus in your 6th House of Routine and Mars in your 8th House of Transformation, supplying you with an extra burst of energy to blast over the finish line. Maybe you know you need to put on a stellar performance at work or handle a number of outstanding chores with aplomb. Whatever's on your docket, know that you can do it magnificently.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

This moment is all about dynamic duos for you. Magnetic Venus and passionate Mars are coming together in a sparkling sextile across your pleasure and partnership sectors, making it the perfect day to enjoy yourself with someone special by your side. This could be anyone, from a friend or family member even to a positive business relationship. Specifics aside, you may find much more positivity waiting for you if you choose to double up rather than take things on as a solo act.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You've got more support than you might realize. Venus in your emotional 4th house aligns with Mars in your productive 6th house, and the cosmic lovers are here to strengthen you as you plow forward. This angle is especially helpful if you've been feeling daunted by any tasks you've yet to accomplish, because Venus will see to it that you have people backing you up, while Mars will ensure you've got the necessary energy to make it happen. You can handle anything today.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This could be one of the loveliest days you've experienced in some time. Venus in your community sector is making a positive sextile to Mars in your creative 5th house, and together they'll offer up quite a bit of excitement. This is the perfect day to hit the town with a few friends and see what might be waiting for you in the neighborhood. You shouldn't have to go far to find something right up your alley, such as a fun club or friendly competition.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It might be time for a few changes around the house. Beautifying Venus in your luxury-loving 2nd house is sextiling motivated Mars in your homey 4th house, inspiring thoughts of your surroundings. A little change is often good for the mind and spirit, so consider moving your furniture around or trying out a few fresh design ideas. You could be surprised what a breath of fresh air it is, and Venus will make sure you get the best possible bang for your buck.

