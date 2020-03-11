Daily horoscope for March 11, 2020

Sharing duties at work may be trying today. It could be that you need to split up responsibilities that you’d rather not, or it could be your integrity is on the line and you need to know the job will be done well. However, some relief may come with the Sun in Pisces sextile Jupiter, suggesting that compassionate thinking and communication can help iron out all the wrinkles. Instead of assuming the worst, realize everyone wants to do their best. A good attitude leads to positive and productive work.