Daily horoscope for March 11, 2020

General Daily Insight for March 11, 2020
Equilibrium is at stake with the Moon in amicable Libra today, as it makes several disrupting squares to planets in terse Capricorn. This easygoing energy is interrupted and replaced with bouts of tension or conflict. Persistence is required, but a good attitude can make all the difference now. Thankfully, the Sun makes a flowing sextile to Jupiter at 8:27 am EDT, and its positive energy could be our saving grace. Our challenge for the day is to stay the course and remain optimistic, even in the face of trouble.
Aries
March 21-April 19
One-on-one dynamics are calling your attention today as your 7th House of Others is triggered by your 10th House of Authority. You may notice issues surfacing having to do with the balance of power between you and another person. In fact, it may even be you who is trying to control a certain situation. When one person takes the upper hand in any relationship, though, all harmony is lost. Demands create contention. Adopting a kinder and more cooperative presence helps to soften your connections and creates more productivity and possibility.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Finding a middle ground between mental pleasures and sensual pleasures is what today is all about. While the Moon in your 6th House of Work squares off with some heavy hitters in your 9th House of Expansion, these two areas of your life are at odds each other; figuring a way to blend them is ideal. Look for ways you can find enjoyment into your regular daily tasks, or ways you can enhance your personal growth with more mental energy. Turn to your friends if you need some assistance -- they know you better than most.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Things that are artistic and beautiful may be especially appealing to you today as the lovely Libra Moon tours your 5th House of Creativity. However, you could be feeling a financial pinch that prevents you from experiencing this reverie as you wish. While you would probably prefer to give into instant gratification, practicing the art of patience can put you on a path to satisfaction. Look for opportunities at work to increase your cash flow, but consider options beyond your basic income. Over time, achieving your desires will feel more realistic.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Family relationships take center stage when the Moon enters loving Libra and your 4th House of Domesticity. Your home is your safe space, but uneasiness with someone you live with could change the energies you experience today. It's important that you consider the behaviors that bring peace and those that bring dysfunction. While you cannot control your loved one's actions, you have power of your reactions, and should remain cooperative and calm even if you're the only one acting this way. Take the high road and your companion will meet you up there.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Communication is the glue that binds people together as the Moon enters Libra and your 3rd House of Close Interaction. Feelings and ideas can be shared freely and received well today. This may not apply to working relationships, however, since the Moon also makes multiple tense aspects to planets in your 6th House of Daily Affairs. Some strain in these communications makes it difficult to get on the same page. Look to someone else on the team for guidance -- they may be able to smooth things out for the greater good.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Money can't necessarily buy happiness, but investing some resources into things you value can bring feelings of joy. Putting money into activities you share with someone you're close to will be more satisfying than spending it on something materialistic now. This may also be a good day to consider how you can diversify the ways your money comes in. You may have your own income, but it's possible you're able to receive more support from a benefactor, either financially or in some other form. Be open to accepting their assistance.
Libra
September 23-October 22
An issue you run into on the home front may jar you today while the Moon in your sign makes three stressful squares to planets in your 4th House of Family and Roots. This could rattle your sense of security, especially concerning a domestic relationship. Paradoxically, you may find refuge at work and receive much-needed encouragement from a considerate coworker. Time spent nurturing any pets you own can also offer the sweet escape you're yearning for at this time. Lean into love and let it carry you through your trials.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
It seems there is something you need to talk about, but you aren't ready to face it just yet. With three planets in your 3rd House of Communication making difficult squares to the Moon in your 12th House of Shadows today, you will likely keep things to yourself for a while longer. This does not mean you have to stay silent all day, though, just focus your conversations on joyful topics. Expressing your zest for life and your love for others helps add levity to any deeper feelings you are still processing.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
It’s a great day for connecting when the social Libra Moon shines forth in your 11th House of Friends and Groups. You’ve got the wind at your back in terms of building bridges and networks all around you. While it may not directly lead to any financial opportunities today, joining up with others can be both productive and satisfying. In fact, if funds are tight, hosting a group activity at your own home may be just the money-saver you need. Feeling financially strapped is only temporary, but the bonds you forge could last for a long time to come.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Sharing duties at work may be trying today. It could be that you need to split up responsibilities that you’d rather not, or it could be your integrity is on the line and you need to know the job will be done well. However, some relief may come with the Sun in Pisces sextile Jupiter, suggesting that compassionate thinking and communication can help iron out all the wrinkles. Instead of assuming the worst, realize everyone wants to do their best. A good attitude leads to positive and productive work.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Following the rules can be hard, especially when they just don't seem fair. This kind of strained energy could show up for you today as the Moon in judicial Libra squares off with three planets in your contemplative 12th house. When you're feeling torn on what to do, take a moment to stop and think about your personal values and allow them to guide you. Identifying the things you find most important helps you realize when you should toe the line and when you should ignore the line all together.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
A power struggle could bring things to a halt today within your circle of friends or another group you're a part of. There's some stress among the things you share with these people and you may be feeling like the needs of everyone else override your own. Thankfully, the Sun's happy sextile to Jupiter can help you see that your life and needs go beyond this one social setting. Show up with a good attitude and others will want to do the same. Be an example of optimism.